How to Watch Argentina vs. Brazil: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
All eyes will be on Argentina and Brazil when the two CONMBEOL powerhouses face off for the first time since 2023.
Both Argentina and Brazil are coming off hard-fought victories on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste defeated Uruguay 0–1 thanks to a brilliant goal from Thiago Almada while the Seleção needed a 99th minute winner from Vinícius Júnior to secure a 2–1 victory over Colombia.
The two squads now must gear up for an even bigger test against one another. The last time Brazil and Argentina clashed, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners walked away with all three points after Nicolás Otamendi scored the game's only goal. Brazil will be hungry for revenge, but they will have to do so without a few key players.
The injured Alisson and Gerson will miss the match while Gabriel and Bruno Guimarães are suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Lionel Scaloni is also dealing with some major absences, including the injured Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso. Still, standout players like Raphinha, Alexis Mac Allister, Vinícius Júnior and Julián Alvarez will all hope to put on a show in Buenos Aires.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match between Argentina and Brazil.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Brazil Kick-Off?
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Mâs Monumental Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET (Mar. 26 at 12 a.m. GMT)
Argentina vs. Brazil H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Argentina: 3 wins
- Brazil: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Brazil 0–1 Argentina (Nov. 21, 2023) – 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
How to Watch Argentina vs. Brazil: World Cup Qualifiers
Viewers in the United States can watch Argentina clash with Brazil on UNIVERSO or Telemundo. The match will only be broadcasted in Spanish on TV.
The 2026 World Cup Qualifier is also available to stream on FuboTV, TyC Sports and ViX.
Fans willing to stay up to watch the game in the UK can catch all the action on Premier Sports 1.