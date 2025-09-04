How to Watch Argentina vs. Venezuela on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Argentina return to action at River Plate’s Estadio Mâs Monumental, hosting Venezuela in their final home game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
La Albiceleste secured their place in next summer’s World Cup already and are looking ahead to defend their crown. However, the game against Venezuela will be a momentous occasion regardless.
Lionel Messi will likely play his final official home game with La Albiceleste against La Vinotinto, as Messi himself admitted. The iconic Monumental will be rocking as thousands upon thousands of Argentina fans cram the stadium to celebrate their hero.
For Venezuela, though, this game is of massive importance. La Vinotinto currently holds the final spot for an intercontinental playoff berth. Fernando Batista’s side have a one point lead over Bolivia and the next two games will determine if they get a chance to play for their first-ever World Cup appearance.
Here’s how you can watch Argentina’s clash vs. Venezuela.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Venezuela Kick-off?
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Mâs Monumental
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Sept. 5)
- Referee: Piero Maza
How to Watch Argentina vs. Venezuela on TV and Live Stream
There’s a variety of ways fans in the U.S. can tune in to watch Argentina vs. Venezuela. Peacock and fuboTV will broadcast the match in English. Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match with a Spanish broadcaster through UNIVERSO, Telemundo and ViX.
In Mexico, Argentina vs. Venezuela will be available on ViX Premium and Amazon Prime Video. Fans must have an existing subscription to watch the game.
Fans in the UK that want to stay up past midnight to watch Messi and co. take on Venezuela can do so through Premier Sports 1.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, ViX, Fubo TV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Mexico
ViX Premium, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Argentina?
After the match vs. Venezuela, La Albiceleste will travel to face the already qualified Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on Sept. 9. It’s unknown if Messi will feature in that game or if he’ll want the home game vs. Venezuela to be the final World Cup qualifier match of his career.
The match vs. Ecuador will conclude Argentina’s qualifier journey and also the September international action.
However, Scaloni’s side will reconvene during the October international break, with friendly matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.