How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal and Manchester City will trade blows in a blockbuster battle on Sunday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Mikel Arteta (left) and his former mentor Pep Guardiola (right) do battle this weekend.
Mikel Arteta (left) and his former mentor Pep Guardiola (right) do battle this weekend. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Anticipation is sky-high for the latest battle between Arsenal and Manchester City as Mikel Arteta and his former mentor Pep Guardiola share the touchline once more.

The close friends have turned foes in recent seasons, both leading their respective clubs with distinction as they compete for the game's top prizes. Sunday's battle between Arsenal and City could have enormous ramifications on the distribution of silverware come the end of the season, with both teams already playing catch-up to reigning champions Liverpool.

Supporters will be desperate to catch a glimpse of the latest iteration of the new-found rivalry between the Gunners and the Cityzens, with sparks likely to fly in an early title test.

Here is how to watch the clash at the Emirates Stadium.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man City Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 21
  • Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Stuart Attwell
  • VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City on TV and Live Stream

All of Sunday's Premier League matches are available to stream on Sky Sports, with Arsenal's battle against City the standout fixture of the day. For those on the move, the game can be streamed on Sky GO.

Those in the United States have just two destinations for the title battle, with supporters able to tune into the action on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. The latter will also broadcast the match in Canada and Mexico.

Canadians can watch live on FuboTV and DAZN, too, while those in Mexico will also have access to the game via HBO Max.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video

What's Next for Arsenal and Man City?

Arsenal follow their visit from City with a slightly simpler clash with League One Port Vale in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners then close out the month by visiting Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.

City are also on the road in the Carabao Cup, visiting Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening. Their final match of September comes at home to newly-promoted Burnley in the Premier League.

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

