How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream
After more than two seasons, Barcelona return to their spiritual home of Camp Nou when they host Athletic Club on Saturday.
The Catalans will be eager to put on a spectacle on what is a landmark day for their supporters, and a win against Athletic would be their third in a row in La Liga after dispatching Elche and Celta Vigo before the November international break.
Hansi Flick will be boosted by the return from injury of Joan García, Raphinha and Marc Casadó. But with Pedri still injured and Frenkie de Jong suspended, he’ll have to get creative with his midfield selection.
Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club will aim to dampen the mood at the Camp Nou and Nico Williams will hope to play the role of supervillain, aiming for a game-breaking performance against the club he snubbed over the summer.
A victory for Barcelona would see them momentarily go level on points with Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings, and here’s how you can watch the game.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
In the United States, Barcelona fans can tune-in to the match through ESPN Select and the ESPN App. The Spanish speaking broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes.
Those in the U.K. who want to witness Barça’s return to the Camp Nou can catch the game on Premier Sports Player and LaLigaTV.
In canada the game will be broadcasted exclusively on TSN+. Meanwhile, Sky Sports and Sky+ are the available options for fans in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, La Liga TV
Canada
TSN+
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona and Athletic Club?
Both Barcelona and Athletic Club will quickly turn their focus to the Champions League. Barça visit Stamford Bridge for an enticing clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night, while Valverde’s side head to Slavia Prague that same day looking to get their European campaign back on track.
Both teams will be back in action in La Liga next Saturday, Nov. 29. Barcelona host Deportivo Alavés and Athletic Club travel to Levante in matchweek 14.