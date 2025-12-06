How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea are on their travels again in the Premier League this weekend, as they aim to rid themselves of a woeful midweek encounter at Elland Road.
Historical rivals Leeds United were more than up for Wednesday night’s tussle in West Yorkshire, and a rotated Chelsea side failed to live with the home side’s distinct desire to claim three points.
After showing so much quality and character in their performances against Barcelona and Arsenal, the Blues let themselves down at Leeds and are now nine points behind the league-leading Gunners.
Upcoming opponents Bournemouth are desperate for an upsurge, having lost four of their five previous outings. A 1–0 defeat to Everton saw the once high-flying Cherries slip down to 14th, with Andoni Iroala blaming a lack of energy for his team’s malaise. The Spaniard will hope the arrival of one of the division’s big boys at the Vitality will inspire the hosts this weekend.
Here’s how you can tune into Saturday’s Premier League clash across the globe.
- Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Palmer Makes First Start Since September
What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Craig Pawson
How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea’s upcoming duel on the south coast will not be televised in the United Kingdom, as it will succumb to the 3 p.m. blackout. Instead, you can listen to the game via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Solent.
Peacock is the only streaming avenue in the United States, while HBO Max is the sole broadcaster in Mexico.
There are a couple of options for those tuning in from Canada, including DAZN, FuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
N/A – radio coverage available via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Solent
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Bournemouth and Chelsea?
Bournemouth have a bit of an extended break until their next Premier League outing, which arrives away at Manchester United on Monday, Dec. 15. The Cherries then welcome Burnley to the Vitality for their final game before Christmas.
Before Chelsea take on Everton at Stamford Bridge next Saturday, they travel to Bergamo and face Atalanta in their fifth Champions League outing of the league phase.