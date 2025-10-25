How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool are aiming to clinch their first Premier League victory in over a month when they visit Brentford on Saturday evening.
Defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United mean the Reds haven’t tasted victory in the Premier League since winning the Merseyside derby in mid-September, something they will be desperate to change at the Gtech Community Stadium against a band of former players.
Liverpool will take confidence from having beaten Brentford five times in a row, with Darwin Núñez providing two stoppage-time goals to separate the sides in this exact fixture last season. However, the Bees have already shown their worth against the division’s giants by holding Chelsea and beating Man Utd at the Gtech this term.
Here’s how to tune into an intriguing battle in west London.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
TNT Sports usually televise the early Saturday kick-off in the Premier League in the United Kingdom, but the lunchtime slot is empty this weekend. Instead they will broadcast the late kick-off between Brentford and Liverpool, with the match also accessible via discovery+.
There are a myriad of platforms showing the match in the United States, including NBC via their website and app. UNIVERSO and TeleXitos are among the other broadcasters.
Those in the U.S. can access the game via fuboTV, as can viewers in Canada. DAZN is a location for the game for Canadians, too.
HBO Max is the destination for audiences in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO TeleXitos
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Brentford and Liverpool?
Brentford face giant-killers Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup fourth round after their visit from Liverpool at the weekend, after which they journey to fellow Londoners Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday.
Liverpool are also in Carabao Cup action when they host their bogey side Palace on Wednesday, and then they will return to Anfield for a clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday.