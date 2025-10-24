Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Ekitike, Gakpo to Continue Terrific Form
Liverpool ended their alarming losing streak midweek and are now chasing back-to-back wins when they visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
The Reds were emphatic victors against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, successfully stopping the rot after defeats to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United on the bounce. Three of those losses came on the road for Arne Slot’s side, who will play their fifth away game in their last six matches this weekend.
Liverpool will be desperate to avoid another stumble in the defence of their crown, with Arsenal currently four points ahead of them in the standings. The Reds, who have several injuries to key personnel ahead of the Brentford game, need to cut the gap before the Gunners take to the field on Sunday.
Here is how Liverpool could line up in west London.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—The injury-prone Alisson is still missing for the Reds, with Mamardashvili taking his place once more between the sticks. The Georgian will be eager to claim a first clean sheet in Liverpool colours this weekend.
RB: Conor Bradley—Jeremie Frimpong suffered the second hamstring injury of his brief Liverpool career midweek and now faces another spell on the sidelines. Bradley, who almost scored twice in Frankfurt, will replace the Dutchman.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—After some dreadful early season form, Konaté has looked much sharper since the October international break. He was one of few to impress against Man Utd and followed up with a goal against Frankfurt.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk was also on the scoresheet in Germany after an uncharacteristically uncertain display last weekend. The Liverpool skipper revealed he called an emergency players-only meeting after defeat to the Red Devils, and it seems to have done the trick.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Andy Robertson was excellent on his return to the team midweek, but Slot continues to put his faith in the underperforming Kerkez. It would be unsurprising to see the Hungarian return to the XI on Saturday—whether he deserves to or not.
DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Kerkez’s compatriot acted as Liverpool’s deep-lying playmaker in Frankfurt and ran the show from start to finish. He was excellent, scooping the Player of the Match award courtesy of a goal and assist.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Curtis Jones was drafted into the team midweek, but Mac Allister should make his comeback at Brentford—especially with Ryan Gravenberch an injury doubt. The Argentine has endured a stuttering start to the term and is still operating below his best.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Speaking of those playing beneath their lofty standards, Salah dropped to the bench midweek following his underwhelming spell of form. The Egyptian has lacked his usual clinical edge, but should make his return to the team on Saturday.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz finally ended his long wait for a goal contribution in a competitive fixture on Wednesday, assisting twice on his return to Germany. The first was a wonderfully weighted cross, but the second was the simplest of five-yard passes.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has now scored in his last five matches for club and country, a record he aims to extend in the capital. He struck the woodwork three times against Man Utd last weekend and will be hoping for better luck this time around.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Ekitiké emphatically equalised against former employers Eintracht midweek and has surely now cemented his place as Liverpool’s starting striker for the time being. Alexander Isak‘s groin injury means the Frenchman will undoubtedly start at Brentford.