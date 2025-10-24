Brentford vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are aiming to build some much-needed momentum off the back of their thumping midweek victory when they visit Brentford in the Premier League.
The Reds had suffered four straight defeats before securing an impressive 5–1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night. They were staring at a fifth straight loss for the first time since 1953, but returned to winning ways in style to boost confidence levels ahead of this Saturday’s trip to the capital.
Liverpool’s recent slip-ups have seen them surrender ground in the Premier League title race and they now find themselves four points off table-toppers Arsenal. They will be desperate to close that gap to a single point before the Gunners host Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
Overcoming Brentford will be no easy feat, however, as Manchester United and Chelsea have already discovered at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees remain tricky customers despite their enforced summer overhaul and enter the game having beaten West Ham United on Monday night.
An array of former Liverpool players will be tasked with trying to thwart their old employers, with Jordan Henderson, Caomhín Kelleher, Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg all representing Brentford on Saturday.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Brentford vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brentford: 0 wins
- Liverpool: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Brentford 0–2 Liverpool (Jan. 18, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brentford
Liverpool
West Ham 0–2 Brentford - 20/10/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–5 Liverpool - 22/10/25
Brentford 0–1 Man City - 05/10/25
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd - 19/10/25
Brentford 3–1 Man Utd - 27/09/25
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool - 04/10/25
Fulham 3–1 Brentford - 20/09/25
Galatasaray 1–0 Liverpool - 30/09/25
Brentford 1–1 (4–2p) Aston Villa - 16/09/25
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool - 27/09/25
How to Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO TeleXitos
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Brentford Team News
Brentford suffered a devastating injury setback over the October international break as summer signing Antoni Milambo suffered an ACL injury. He will miss the remainder of his debut campaign with the Bees.
In better news, Aaron Hickey is set to resume full training this weekend. The full back won’t be ready for Saturday’s game, but could return to action against Crystal Palace next weekend.
Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma both featured for Brentford’s B team midweek and are in contention to make the bench for the Liverpool game.
Liverpool will have to keep a special eye on Igor Thiago, the Brazilian striker having scored five in eight leagues games this season—including a brace against Man Utd.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Brentford predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (5-3-2): Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Thiago, Schade.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool suffered two injury setbacks in Germany midweek, with Jeremie Frimpong sustaining a hamstring injury and Alexander Isak withdrawn due to a groin issue. The Dutch full back is “not in a good place’ according to Arne Slot and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, while Isak is a “question mark” for the weekend’s match.
Alisson is still sidelined and will be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who still awaits his first clean sheet for the Reds. Ryan Gravenberch missed the win over Frankfurt and Slot has confirmed he remains a doubt for the Brentford clash.
Giovanni Leoni, Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajčetić are all missing with long-term issues, too.
Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister should return to the starting lineup having been benched midweek, while Conor Bradley will feature at right back in place of Frimpong. Hugo Ekitiké will lead the line as he and Cody Gakpo look to continue their stellar goalscoring form, but Slot has a big decision to make between Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez at left back.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Brentford vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Liverpool will hope to have turned the corner in their demolition of Eintracht on Wednesday, but they can take nothing for granted after a dismal run. Brentford will pose them a serious challenge with their direct approach and speed on the counter attack—two things that have caused major issues for Liverpool’s porous defence this term.
However, the Reds flexed their attacking muscles midweek and should have enough firepower to outscore the Bees on Saturday night. Ekitiké, Gakpo and Szoboszlai enter the game in great form, while Wirtz will have been boosted by his two midweek assists.
It will not be easy for Liverpool, but they should secure a first league victory since their Merseyside derby triumph over a month ago.
Prediction: Brentford 1–2 Liverpool