How to Watch Brentford vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

The Premier League weekend kicks off in style in west London.

James Cormack

Keith Andrews will pit his wits against Ruben Amorim.
Keith Andrews will pit his wits against Ruben Amorim. / Visionhaus/Alex Livesey-Danehouse/Getty Images

The rather simple feat of winning back-to-back Premier League games has so far eluded Ruben Amorim during his reign as Manchester United manager.

However, the Red Devils have given themselves a pretty good chance of finally securing the milestone after defeating Chelsea 2–1 in a frantic encounter last week.

While Brentford remain a tricky opponent on home soil, the Bees were projected by many in preseason to be fighting against relegation this term, and they’ve won just one of five league outings under Keith Andrews.

So, can United achieve what‘s so far proven impossible over the past ten months? Here’s how you can tune into Saturday’s early kick-off.

What Time Does Brentford vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Craig Pawson
  • VAR: Andy Madley

How to Watch Brentford vs. Man Utd on TV and Live Stream

TNT Sports continue to hold the rights for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the United Kingdom, and Man Utd’s trip to the Gtech will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

Amazon Prime Video is also an option for those watching from the UK, but a discovery+ subscription is needed to access the stream on Prime Video. This avenue is also accessible if you’re tuning in from North America.

NBC Sports is the primary broadcaster in the United States, but there are a variety of options available. These include fuboTV, UNIVERSO and USA Network. Telemundo will supply a Spanish-speaking broadcast.

FuboTV is also an option in Canada, as is DAZN. In Mexico, you can tune in via Caliente TV.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FM

United Kingdom

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Brentford and Man Utd?

Man Utd will enjoy another free week before their next Premier League encounter against the newly promoted Sunderland, who have enjoyed a bright start on their long-awaited top-flight return. The Black Cats visit the Theatre of Dreams next Saturday.

Brentford, meanwhile, face United’s neighbours at the Gtech on ’Super Sunday’. Manchester City have had a so-so start to 2025–26, and they dropped points in west London last term.

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

