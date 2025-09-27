How to Watch Brentford vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
The rather simple feat of winning back-to-back Premier League games has so far eluded Ruben Amorim during his reign as Manchester United manager.
However, the Red Devils have given themselves a pretty good chance of finally securing the milestone after defeating Chelsea 2–1 in a frantic encounter last week.
While Brentford remain a tricky opponent on home soil, the Bees were projected by many in preseason to be fighting against relegation this term, and they’ve won just one of five league outings under Keith Andrews.
So, can United achieve what‘s so far proven impossible over the past ten months? Here’s how you can tune into Saturday’s early kick-off.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Andy Madley
How to Watch Brentford vs. Man Utd on TV and Live Stream
TNT Sports continue to hold the rights for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the United Kingdom, and Man Utd’s trip to the Gtech will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
Amazon Prime Video is also an option for those watching from the UK, but a discovery+ subscription is needed to access the stream on Prime Video. This avenue is also accessible if you’re tuning in from North America.
NBC Sports is the primary broadcaster in the United States, but there are a variety of options available. These include fuboTV, UNIVERSO and USA Network. Telemundo will supply a Spanish-speaking broadcast.
FuboTV is also an option in Canada, as is DAZN. In Mexico, you can tune in via Caliente TV.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FM
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Brentford and Man Utd?
Man Utd will enjoy another free week before their next Premier League encounter against the newly promoted Sunderland, who have enjoyed a bright start on their long-awaited top-flight return. The Black Cats visit the Theatre of Dreams next Saturday.
Brentford, meanwhile, face United’s neighbours at the Gtech on ’Super Sunday’. Manchester City have had a so-so start to 2025–26, and they dropped points in west London last term.
