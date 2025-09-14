How to Watch Burnley vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
The end of the September international break will be celebrated across the United Kingdom as Premier League action returns this weekend.
Burnley’s battle with Liverpool is one of two fixtures on Sunday afternoon and while the Manchester derby might steal the headlines, the clash at Turf Moor will be well worth watching.
For Burnley, an opportunity arises to achieve a memorable upset. For Liverpool, the chance to win a fourth successive match and extend their perfect record.
Unsurprisingly, it’s the Reds who have dominated this fixture over recent years, winning the last five meetings and last six duels at Turf Moor. But this is the Premier League, where anything can happen.
Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s affair.
What Time Does Burnley vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Burnley, England
- Stadium: Turf Moor
- Date: Sunday, September 14
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Paul Tierney
How to Watch Burnley vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Burnley and Liverpool?
Burnley have three more matches before the end of the month, with their Carabao Cup third round match against League One Cardiff City sandwiched in between Premier League duels against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
Liverpool are much busier with five fixtures in September following their Turf Moor visit. They have Champions League battles with Atlético Madrid and Galatasaray, Premier League duels with Everton and Crystal Palace, and a Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.