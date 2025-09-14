SI

How to Watch Burnley vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool have won their last five clashes against Burnley in the Premier League.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Scott Parker (left) faces Arne Slot for the first time.
Scott Parker (left) faces Arne Slot for the first time. / Matt McNulty/George Wood/Getty Images

The end of the September international break will be celebrated across the United Kingdom as Premier League action returns this weekend.

Burnley’s battle with Liverpool is one of two fixtures on Sunday afternoon and while the Manchester derby might steal the headlines, the clash at Turf Moor will be well worth watching.

For Burnley, an opportunity arises to achieve a memorable upset. For Liverpool, the chance to win a fourth successive match and extend their perfect record.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the Reds who have dominated this fixture over recent years, winning the last five meetings and last six duels at Turf Moor. But this is the Premier League, where anything can happen.

Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s affair.

Next. Liverpool net spend. How Liverpool Could Afford Record-Breaking Transfer Window. dark

What Time Does Burnley vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

  • Location: Burnley, England
  • Stadium: Turf Moor
  • Date: Sunday, September 14
  • Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Michael Oliver
  • VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Burnley vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go

What’s Next for Burnley and Liverpool?

Burnley have three more matches before the end of the month, with their Carabao Cup third round match against League One Cardiff City sandwiched in between Premier League duels against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Liverpool are much busier with five fixtures in September following their Turf Moor visit. They have Champions League battles with Atlético Madrid and Galatasaray, Premier League duels with Everton and Crystal Palace, and a Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer