Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Ekitike to Start Over Isak
Liverpool have made an encouraging start to the defence of their Premier League title and can clinch a fourth successive victory when they visit Burnley on Sunday afternoon.
Chaotic victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United were followed by a more mature and disciplined display against Arsenal before the September international break. The Reds delivered an early blow to their title rivals as Dominik Szoboszlai’s exceptional free kick decided a tight affair.
Things should be simpler for Liverpool at Turf Moor this weekend, but Arne Slot can ill-afford complacency from his side against the newly-promoted Clarets. Victory is essential for the reigning champions.
Here is how Slot could line his team up in Lancashire.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Liverpool will hope Alisson isn’t jet-lagged after featuring in both of Brazil’s matches over the international period. The 32-year-old will expect a relatively quiet afternoon anyway.
RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—Jeremie Frimpong could be available once again and Conor Bradley is also fully fit, but Szoboszlai’s excellent recent performances at right back have potentially earned him another start.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—After shaky performances against Bournemouth and Newcastle, Konaté was much improved against Arsenal. He’s another potentially fatigued international returning to Merseyside having played twice for France in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk remains integral to Liverpool’s defence functioning properly and the Dutchman should have too much power and experience for Burnley’s forwards on Sunday.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Much like Konaté, Kerkez shone against Arsenal following two disappointing displays. The Hungary international will be expected to provide plenty of attacking support at Turf Moor.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch’s return from suspension has been crucial in wins over Newcastle and Arsenal, with the Dutchman fresh for the Burnley clash after being rested in the Netherlands’ narrow win over Lithuania.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister is another making the lengthy trip back to Liverpool from South America, although he only featured once for Argentina.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz produced an outstanding free kick in Germany’s win over Northern Ireland and will be aiming to take confidence from his stunner back to Merseyside. He’s yet to meet expectations in a Liverpool shirt.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Following his extraordinary 2024–25 campaign, Salah’s performances have been more human at the beginning of the new term. He has a surprisingly poor record against Burnley, too, scoring just once in ten past meetings—that goal coming in his debut season with the Reds.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Liverpool fans will be eager to see Alexander Isak earn his first minutes in a red shirt on Sunday, but Slot has insisted that the Swede will be eased into the action. For now, Ekitiké will retain his starting berth.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has flourished at the beginning of the season following Luis Díaz’s exit, scoring and assisting twice in the Premier League already. He will face an intense battle with ex-Manchester City right back Kyle Walker this weekend.