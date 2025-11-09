How to Watch Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
A visit to Celta Vigo in an all-important Sunday night La Liga clash is all that separates Barcelona from the November international break.
Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga a week ago with a 3–1 win over Elche. However, a poor defensive showing saw them only muster a draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Hansi Flick has been limited by injuries over the past month. Although reinforcements are expected to return after the international break, a positive result against Celta Vigo is necessary or Flick’s side risk dropping further back of Real Madrid in the table.
Celta have been surging lately, winning five in a row across all competitions and riding an unbeaten streak that dates back to September. The hosts have endured success against Barcelona at home over the past decade and they’ll look to continue that trend.
Here’s how you can tune in to Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona on Sunday.
What Time Does Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Vigo, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaídos
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
Barcelona’s clash against Elche will be shown on ESPN Select, the ESPN App and fuboTV in the United States. American fans that wish to tune-in to the Spanish speaking broadcast can do so on ESPN Deportes.
In the U.K, Premier Sports 2 will broadcast the game on television. Fans can also watch on streaming through Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video, but a valid subscription is needed.
TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video will air Barcelona’s game in Canada. As always, fans in Mexico can catch the action through Sky Sports and Sky+.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Celta Vigo and Barcelona?
Following the international break, Barcelona will host Athletic Club in a match that could see the club make their long-awaited return to Camp Nou on Nov. 22. That same day Celta Vigo will visit Deportivo Alavés as La Liga action resumes.
Then comes European action. Flick’s men will visit Stamford Bridge for a massive Champions League bout with Chelsea on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Two days later, Celta will visit Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League.