Why Robert Lewandowski's Best Season at Barcelona is Crucial to Champions League and La Liga Success
Over the weekend, Robert Lewandowski stretched his foot to deflect Ronald Araújo's shot, leaving Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro completely hopeless, as the ball rolled into the back of the net. It wasn't the prettiest goal of his career, but it had plenty of meaning, as it secured Lewandowski's best goalscoring season for Barcelona.
The Polish striker reached 34 goals in 37 games across all competitions in 2024–25, already one more than he managed in 46 games during his first season at Barcelona in 2022–23, his previous best tally with the club.
Many thought father time had caught up with Lewandowski last season, when, at age 35, he produced the worst goalscoring season of his career since 2014–15, managing just 26 goals in 49 games and failing to reach 20 league goals for the first time in nine years.
Hansi Flick's arrival to Barcelona's touchline revitalized the career of one of the best center forwards of the 21st century. Incorporating the system that saw Lewandowski have two of the best seasons of his career at Bayern Munich under the German manager, Barça's striker is back to being one of the most formidable goal-scorers in Europe.
Lewandowski's goals this season have helped Barcelona become leaders of La Liga, Champions League league phase runner-ups, Copa Del Rey semifinalists and Spanish Super Cup champions. He leads the golden boot race in La Liga and is one goal back of the lead in the Champions League race, having played two games less than current leader, Serhou Guirassy.
In a team full of skillful and technically gifted players capable of picking out passes and create chances for fun, Lewandowski's box presence, movement and finishing ability thrive. Sure, his pace, power and build-up play might not be what it was in his prime, but there's still few players in the world better at putting the ball in the back of the net than Lewandowski.
Without a proven natural replacement, Lewandowski's importance for the Catalans grows even more. When he's not in the lineup, Barcelona tend to play with a false nine, but that system is yet to be deployed in games against stronger opposition.
Flick's done well to offer sporadic rest days to his 36-year-old striker since the turn of the year. He knows it's crucial his biggest goal source is at his best for the home stretch of the season, Barcelona's major silverware hopes could depend on it.
La Liga Golden Boot Race 2024-25
Rank
Player
Goals
1.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
21
2.
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
17
3.
Ante Budimir (Osasuna)
14
T4.
Raphinha (Barcelona)
13
T4.
Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)
13
Champions League Golden Boot Race 2024-25
Rank
Player
Goals
1.
Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
10
2.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
9
T3.
Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
8
T3.
Raphinha (Barcelona)
8
5.
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
7