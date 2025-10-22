How to Watch Chelsea vs. Ajax on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea may be dealing with a long injury list, but a fourth win in succession is at their doorstep.
The Blues return to Champions League action on Wednesday night and take on an Ajax side that seemingly hasn’t recovered from last season’s dramatic late collapse.
The visitors are now led by Johnny Heitinga, who some Chelsea supporters may remember as the Everton defender who barged into Ashley Cole before the left back missed his penalty in a FA Cup shootout back in 2011. Heitinga has since served as David Moyes and Arne Slot’s assistant in the Premier League, but he’s now feeling the heat as the main man.
It was a belting affair when these two sides previously met five years ago, with Chelsea fighting back from 4–1 down to earn a 4–4 draw. However, the gulf in quality between these two teams means such drama isn’t expected on Wednesday night.
Here’s how to catch this Champions League fixture on TV.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Ajax Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Sören Storks GER
How to Watch Chelsea vs Ajax on TV and Live Stream
Coverage of Chelsea’s clash with the Dutch giants will be broadcast on TNT Sports, with the fixture being shown on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The game is also available to stream on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
Supporters in the United States have the option of tuning in via Paramount+ or ViX, which is a Spanish-speaking broadcaster.
DAZN has the rights to all Champions League fixtures this season in Canada, while Caliente TV will be streaming Wednesday’s fixture in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States
Paramount+, ViX
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Chelsea and Ajax?
Chelsea are at Stamford Bridge again at the weekend, as they welcome an impressive Sunderland side to SW6 in Saturday’s Premier League duel. The Blues then have a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie away at Wolverhampton Wanderers to navigate the following Wednesday.
A long trip to Azerbaijan is next up for Maresca’s side in this competition, with Qarabag, who’ve won their opening two games of the league phase, aiming to take a major scalp.
Ajax, meanwhile, host Galatasaray in Gameweek 4 but, before that, they travel to Twente and host Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.