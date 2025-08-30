How to Watch Chelsea vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea and Fulham will get the third Premier League weekend of the season underway when they duke it out in a Saturday lunchtime west London derby.
The Blues stumbled to a draw in their Premier League opener with Crystal Palace but recovered in style with a thumping 5–1 win over West Ham United. They will face London opposition for a third straight game as they seek to enter the September international break on a high by beating their local rivals Fulham.
Chelsea, who lost at home to Fulham last term, have been handed a favourable early fixture list and must take full advantage if they want to enter the Premier League title conversation. These are matches they simply can’t afford to drop points in.
Meanwhile, Fulham are still awaiting their first Premier League victory of the term, although they did win their Carabao Cup second round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday evening. The Cottagers have managed 1–1 draws away at Brighton & Hove Albion and at home to Manchester United in their opening two fixtures.
Here’s how to catch an intriguing battle in the capital on TV this Saturday.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Fulham Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Rob Jones
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Fulham on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Chelsea and Fulham?
Chelsea face another west London foe in Brentford on September 13 immediately after the upcoming international break, and they will then face their first Champions League league phase opponents of the season several days later. Their exact adversaries for their opener will be revealed on Saturday.
Fulham have no European football to worry about and will return to Premier League action at Craven Cottage after the break, hosting Leeds United several days before a Carabao Cup third round match with Cambridge United.
- Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Delap Continues As Injured Palmer Misses Out
- Chelsea vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups