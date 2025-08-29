Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Delap Continues As Injured Palmer Misses Out
Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they welcome west London neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge.
After an underwhelming start to the new term against Crystal Palace, Chelsea secured their first victory of the campaign against West Ham United last time out as they soared to a thumping 5–1 win. An excellent attacking performance teamed with some abject Hammers defending saw them saunter to all three points.
The Blues will be aiming to keep the good times rolling on their return to Stamford Bridge, although they must be cautious when tackling Fulham. This is a fixture Chelsea lost 2–1 last season on home soil following a stunning late turnaround from the Cottagers.
Here’s how Chelsea could line up at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez was criticised for failing to keep out Lucas Paquetá’s thunderbolt at London Stadium—potentially a harsh assessment given the power of the strike. Nevertheless, the Spaniard still doesn’t exude confidence between the sticks.
RB: Reece James—Enzo Maresca has been justifiably careful with James’ minutes following several seasons of injury setbacks. Malo Gusto started at West Ham but could now be rotated out.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah bagged Chelsea’s fifth goal at West Ham and now appears to be the leading centre back option for Maresca after Levi Colwill’s ACL tear.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato are knocking on the door but may be kept waiting until Tosin does something to warrant replacing.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard notched his first goal contribution of the season against West Ham, flicking on at the near post from a corner to set up João Pedro for his first Premier League goal in Chelsea blue.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Even Caicedo was among the goals against West Ham, prodding home instinctively from a corner following Mads Hermansen’s error. He will expect a tougher defensive assignment against Fulham.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández joined his double pivot partner on the scoresheet as he provided the finishing touch to a neat move. The Argentine is an excellent box-to-box midfielder and will be aiming to get among the goals on Saturday, too.
RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian teenager set a new Chelsea record at West Ham and also scooped the player of the match award. You’d imagine he’s only going to get better, too.
AM: João Pedro—Pedro produced a goal and two assists playing in behind Liam Delap, filling in for the injured Cole Palmer. The Brazilian will operate as a No.10 again after Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer’s absence for the clash with the Cottagers.
LW: Pedro Neto—Neto scored a 93rd-minute winner in this fixture at Craven Cottage last season, and has already opened his account for this season.
ST: Liam Delap—Delap was the beneficiary of Palmer’s injury and another start will laser his focus on scoring a first Premier League goal for Chelsea.