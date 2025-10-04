How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea and Liverpool are both aiming to rediscover their mojo when they contest Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues and Reds enter the fixture in unconvincing form—Chelsea have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games and Liverpool have tasted successive defeats—but both know the significance of victory in the weekend’s duel.
Meetings between the teams are often separated by the finest of margins, as evidenced by recent cup final battles at Wembley. Eight of the last 11 clashes in all competitions have finished level after 90 minutes and a similarly competitive duel awaits on Saturday.
Supporters will be desperate to catch a battle of behemoths in west London, so here’s how to tune into a blockbuster instalment of Premier League action.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Craig Pawson
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream
Chelsea vs. Liverpool is the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend and it’s unsurprisingly broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports will be showing the clash at Stamford Bridge, with Sky GO the perfect choice for those on the move during the 5.30 p.m. BST kick off.
Amazon Prime Video are showing the match across North America, although those in the United States also have access via UNIVERSO, Peacock and TeleXitos among other platforms.
fuboTV are showing the game in the U.S., too, and they also have rights in Canada alongside DAZN.
TNT Sports and HBO Max will be showing the match in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Chelsea and Liverpool?
The international break will offer Chelsea and Liverpool some recovery time, although the bulk of their first-teamers will be representing their countries over the coming fortnight.
Chelsea make their comeback away at struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, before turning their attention to Ajax in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. They close out October with games at home to Sunderland and away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league and Carabao Cup respectively.
Liverpool also have four more games in October after the international period. Their Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt is sandwiched in between league meetings at home to Manchester United and away at Brentford. They then host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup for a third meeting with the Eagles this term.
