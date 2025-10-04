Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Two behemoths low on confidence go head-to-head this weekend when Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League.
Both sides are eager to take three points into the upcoming international break but have shown their vulnerabilities in recent weeks. Chelsea have lost three of their last five matches and were hardly convincing in victories over Lincoln City and Benfica, while Liverpool are aiming for redemption after successive defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.
The Blues already find themselves seven points behind league leaders Liverpool after just six matches and their chances of closing that gap this weekend have taken a hit following a string of recent suspensions and injuries. Enzo Maresca finds himself under slight pressure following a difficult run, with a statement win over the Reds the perfect tonic.
Liverpool know they will surrender top spot this weekend if Arsenal beat West Ham United and they drop points at Stamford Bridge, but drastic improvements are needed to leave the capital with victory. Arne Slot’s side have produced some embarrassing defensive displays of late and even their star-studded attack looks off the pace.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a crucial encounter in west London.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Craig Pawson
Chelsea vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 1 win
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Liverpool
Chelsea 1–0 Benfica - 30/09/25
Galatasaray 1–0 Liverpool - 30/09/25
Chelsea 1–3 Brighton - 27/09/25
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool - 27/09/25
Lincoln City 1–2 Chelsea - 23/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Southampton - 23/09/25
Man Utd 2–1 Chelsea - 20/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Everton - 20/09/25
Bayern Munich 3–1 Chelsea - 17/09/25
Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid - 17/09/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
Chelsea Team News
Maresca has revealed he’s without “seven or eight players” for Liverpool’s visit due to injuries and suspensions, with Cole Palmer the most notable absentee as he continues to recover from a groin problem.
Trevoh Chalobah is suspended after he was sent off against Brighton & Hove Albion, although João Pedro will be available despite being sent off midweek in the Champions League.
Defensive injuries are wreaking havoc on the Blues, who will be without Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill as well as the suspended Chalobah.
Elsewhere, Liam Delap, Andrey Santos and Dário Essugo are injured, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally suspended for a positive drugs test.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Badiashile, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Estêvão, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool will be without Alisson on Saturday as he begins a six-week injury recovery period. Given his recent form, that is a sizeable blow for Slot, although Giorgi Mamardashvili is an excellent deputy.
Giovanni Leoni is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury but his compatriot Federico Chiesa could return to the Liverpool squad this weekend. He scored from the bench last Saturday but missed the defeat in Istanbul.
Slot has confirmed that Cheisa and Hugo Ekitiké, who also suffered a knock against Galatasaray, both trained on Friday and could be involved in the trip to Stamford Bridge.
The Dutch coach has big decisions to make over the inclusion of summer signings Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz as Liverpool seek to tighten their defensive organisation.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Given Chelsea’s injuries at the back and Liverpool’s disastrous defending in recent matches, Saturday’s duel is likely going to be decided by which rearguard makes fewest errors. Both teams have devastating forward options but neither can lay claim to a stubborn defence.
Battles between the Blues and Reds are always fiercely contested and even Chelsea’s fitness issues shouldn’t change that this weekend. Maresca has one of world football’s deepest squads and may view attack as the best form of defence at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League giants should play out a thriller fitting of their reputations, with neither likely too devastated at the prospect of a draw.