How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool take on Eintracht Frankfurt for the first time since 1972 on Wednesday night as they aim to end their four-game losing run.
The Reds are suddenly in an unfathomable position after their historic summer transfer window and successful opening to the 2025–26 campaign. The extension of their poor results after the October international break has proven that this isn’t merely a blip, and a dynamic Frankfurt side will fancy their chances of perpetuating their misery.
Liverpool, though, will doubtless be emboldened by the hosts’ inability to defend. They’ve conceded 18 goals in seven Bundesliga outings this term, undermining some of their excellent attacking work.
Many are expecting a barnstormer at Deutsche Bank Park, so you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch all the drama unfold on Wednesday.
What Time Does Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Frankfurt, Germany
- Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
- VAR: Jérémie Pignard (FRA)
How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream
While Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League fixture is accessible via Amazon Prime Video across North America, you need a discovery+ subscription to watch the Prime Video stream in the United Kingdom.
TNT Sports 1 will also broadcast the fixture, and you can tune in on the discovery+ app.
Paramount+ have Champions League rights in the United States, with DAZN allowing users from Canada to stream Wednesday’s game. TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás are providing Spanish broadcasts in the U.S.
HBO Max is your sole alternative if you can’t access Prime Video from Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool?
The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday night against a buoyant Brentford side, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m (BST) under the lights at the Gtech.
Liverpool then face Crystal Palace for the third time already this season, with the two teams colliding in the Carabao Cup fourth round. A huge clash with Real Madrid is next up for the Premier League champions in the league phase, having beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos 2–0 last term.
Xabi Alonso will be hoping for a sweeter homecoming after his Bayer Leverkusen side were thumped at Anfield in 2024–25.
Frankfurt host a slumping St. Pauli in the Bundesliga this weekend, and will travel to Napoli in Gameweek 4 of the league phase at the start of November.