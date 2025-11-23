SI

How to Watch Elche vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

The pressure is on Los Blancos to keep sole possession of first place in La Liga.

Amanda Langell

Jude Bellingham will be back pulling the strings of Los Blancos’ attack.
Jude Bellingham will be back pulling the strings of Los Blancos’ attack. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are hoping to put an end to their recent string of poor results against an Elche side with just three league wins this season.

Talks of a crisis invaded the Spanish capital during the November international break. After failing to score or collect three points in their last two matches against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano respectively, Xabi Alonso’s men will be eager to silence the doubters with a decisive result on Sunday evening.

History is in the Spanish giants’ favor; Los Blancos have not lost to Elche in the 21st century. A team with the star-power of Real Madrid should have little trouble dispatching the newly promoted side, even with the injuries currently plaguing Alonso’s squad.

Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Elche on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Elche vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Elche, Spain
  • Venue: Estadio Martínez Valero
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
  • Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Elche vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream

Arda Güler, Vinícius Júnior
Vinícius Júnior (right) will look to get back to scoring ways. / Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s trip to the Estadio Martínez Valero will air on TV throughout the United States, a rare occurrence for a La Liga match. Fans can tune in on ABC to catch the Spanish giants’ return to domestic action.

The game is also being broadcasted on ESPN+ and fuboTV. Those looking for Spanish coverage of the match will have to watch on ESPN Deportes.

Premier Sports 1 has the rights to Elche vs. Real Madrid in the United Kingdom while TSN+ and TSN2 are the homes of the match in Canada.

As always, fans in Mexico can tune in on Sky+ and Sky Sports.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1

Canada

TSN+, TSN2

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is Real Madrid’s leading goalscorer. / Diego Souto/Getty Images

After Real Madrid face off with Elche, they will once again be on the road to close out November. First up is a trip to Greece to battle Olympiacos on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Alonso’s men will be eager to get back to winning ways in the Champions League after their defeat at Anfield.

Then, Los Blancos return to La Liga action against Girona on Sunday, Nov. 30. Expect Alonso to rotate his squad against the struggling Catalans with a bout against Athletic Club coming just three days later.

AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

