Is it Time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to Save Real Madrid?
Fading Liverpool glory is not enough to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold in the good graces of Xabi Alonso and Madridistas; the England international needs to finally live up to the expectations of the new badge on his chest at a moment of uncertainty for Real Madrid.
Talk of a crisis is second nature in the Spanish capital. Two poor results in a row? Real Madrid are in crisis. Too many bodies in the infirmary? Real Madrid are in crisis. A summer signing has failed to live up to the hype? Real Madrid are in crisis.
The cycle repeats itself each and every season, no matter where Los Blancos sit in the La Liga standings. Even if a campaign ends in silverware, the narrative is skewed by what crisis the club had to overcome to reach such heights.
Adapting to the pressure and expectations that come with playing at the biggest club in the world is instantaneous for some—just look at Jude Bellingham’s debut campaign. For others, like Alexander-Arnold, the transition takes a bit more time.
Yet time is something that Madridistas rarely allot superstar signings, especially ones of the fullback’s quality. Once you throw in growing injury woes—yes, another crisis—any leeway previously afforded is ripped away.
Real Madrid Ravaged by Defensive Injuries
Los Blancos thought they solved the problem of last season’s injury crisis during the summer transfer window. Not only did the club sign three reinforcements at the back in Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, but it also welcomed Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão back from their respective ACL injuries.
Except just four months into his debut campaign in charge, Alonso finds himself without much of a backline. Antonio Rüdiger and Carvajal, both long-term absentees, were recently joined on the sidelines by Huijsen and Militão, who each came back from international duty with fitness problems.
Emergency defenders Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga are also nursing issues that make them a doubt for Real Madrid’s return to domestic action.
Alonso, then, is left with Carreras, Raúl Asencio and Alexander-Arnold as the only fully fit defenders available for Real Madrid. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are technically options, but neither player has logged a minute since their most recent spells on the sidelines.
Pressure Mounting on Alexander-Arnold
With so few players fit, the already building pressure on Alexander-Arnold will soon morph into a suffocating, tangible weight on his shoulders. Not only will the former Liverpool star be expected to help revive Real Madrid’s stagnant attack, but he will also have even greater defensive responsibilities.
Normally the latter would be the biggest cause of concern for Alexander-Arnold, who has come under fire throughout his career for his subpar efforts inside his own half. The criticism followed the 26-year-old to the Spanish capital, where he once again was exposed at the back in both the Club World Cup and his La Liga debut.
Yet Alexander-Arnold struggled in the attack at Real Madrid as well. So many of his strengths, from his brilliant set piece delivery to his dazzling service from the right flank, have not been on display since he traded in a red shirt for white.
The England international has just one assist and zero goals to his name in 12 appearances for Real Madrid. Of course, the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two months delayed any potential progress he could make.
Still, there were warning sounds blaring at both ends of the pitch from his limited matches, ones that will only grow in volume without any star defenders or Kylian Mbappé’s blistering start to hide behind.
Alexander-Arnold Must Be the Solution to Real Madrid’s Woes
Alexander-Arnold must now be the leader of Alonso’s defense. He needs to carry a young, inexperienced, makeshift backline. Los Blancos are crying out for the version of the right back that helped lift Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory.
The tall task might feel harsh considering his lengthy layoff, but there is no time left for Alexander-Arnold to find his footing with the Real Madrid badge on his chest. Barcelona are only three points behind the 15-time European champions, which means one more slip up could see the club lose its spot atop the La Liga standings.
Alexander-Arnold admitted he made the move from Merseyside to Madrid for a new challenge, one that could see him become a pillar in a line of legends that have donned the white shirt of Real Madrid. That dream can only come to fruition if he delivers when the club needs him most.
Down the line, that moment might come in El Clásico or a knockout Champions League match. For now, though, it comes against Elche. It comes against Olympiacos and Girona and then Athletic Club. Because the only way Alexander-Arnold is going to carve a legacy worthy of Real Madrid is if he shows up week in and week out when there is quite literally no other option.