How to Watch Fulham vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
For the third Premier League gameweek in succession, Arsenal are attempting to get past a team that has given them difficulties in the recent past.
The challenges of Newcastle United and West Ham United have been bypassed with differing degrees of ease, and Marco Silva’s Fulham are up next for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t won here in back-to-back seasons.
Arsenal’s summer emphasis focused on building a squad that would limit their dropping of points in games they’d ought to be winning. That is so far paying dividends, and they’ll feel confident of winning at the Cottage on Saturday despite their list of notable absentees. Fulham are 14th and beset by injuries.
Here’s how you can watch the Premier League leaders in action on Saturday evening.
- Fulham vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: No Odegaard at Bogey Ground
What Time Does Fulham vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
How to Watch Fulham vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Sky Sports holds the rights to the Saturday evening kick-off in the United Kingdom, with the Main Event and Premier League channels showing this fixture. For those on the move, Sky GO and NOW TV will cater to your needs.
There are a variety of streaming avenues for this match in the United States, including NBC, Peacock, and fuboTV. The latter is also broadcasting the game in Canada, alongside DAZN. Telemundo and Universo will supply Spanish broadcasts of this Premier League bout in the U.S., as will HBO Max in Mexico.
Amazon Prime Video will provide a stream across North America.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What's Next for Fulham and Arsenal?
Arsenal have achieved maximum points from their opening two Champions League outings of the season, and they’ll next be tested by Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night.
The Gunners host Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Sunday, before taking on the Eagles’ A23 rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup fourth round the following Wednesday.
Fulham travel to Wycombe Wanderers in the next round of the cup, but will make the long trip north to Newcastle United before that.