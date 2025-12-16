How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream: Copa del Rey
Barcelona visit Spanish third-division side Guadalajara to begin their 2025–26 Copa del Rey campaign.
Barcelona are the most successful side in competition history and enter the tournament as reigning holders after defeating Real Madrid in the 2024–25 final. Meanwhile, Guadalajara aim to make the round of 16 for the first time in club history.
It’s the first ever meeting between these two clubs in what will be the definition of David vs. Goliath. Still, in arguably the biggest game in club history, Guadalajara aims to pull off the monumental upset.
Hansi Flick’s side will likely deploy a makeshift XI, saving some key players for the weekend. Barcelona hope they fare better against Guadalajara than their second team, Barça Atlètic, who have lost three of the four matches they’ve played against their round of 32 foes.
Here’s how fans can catch Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash vs. Guadalajara on Tuesday night.
What Time Does Guadalajara vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Guadalajara, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Pedro Escartín
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
As is the case with the majority of Barcelona’s La Liga games, U.S. audiences can watch the team’s Copa del Rey season debut on ESPN Select and the ESPN App, with fuboTV also being an alternative.
In the United Kingdom, fans can catch the action on Premier Sports 1. Those in the U.K. can also watch the game on streaming through Premier Sports Player.
Sky Sports has broadcasting rights in Mexico and will also televise Barcelona‘s visit to Guadalajara on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for Canadian audiences, there are no current broadcast scheduled in the country.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
Canada
Not Televised
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Guadalajara, Barcelona?
Following Tuesday’s clash, Guadalajara will turn their attention to try and correct course in the Primera Federación. Guadalajara will host Zamora on Dec. 21 in what will be their final game of 2025.
Barcelona also have one more match pending before the end of year festivities. Flick’s men will visit Villarreal on Sunday in a battle between two of the best teams in La Liga, aiming to capture their eight consecutive league win to enter 2026 with a comfortable lead in the title race.
