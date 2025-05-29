How to Watch Hong Kong vs. Man Utd on TV and Live Stream
Manchester United participate in their second post-season friendly on Friday when they take on the Hong Kong national team, which will be available to watch on the club’s in-house TV channel.
The Red Devils jetted off to Asia following the conclusion of their miserable 2024–25 campaign last weekend and suffered more disappointment on Wednesday as they were shockingly beaten 1–0 by ASEAN All-Stars in a charity friendly. Despite naming a strong team, they suffered another defeat and were booed by supporters in Malaysia.
Now attention turns to their next post-season friendly against Hong Kong on Friday, with the match drawing another bumper crowd. FIFA’s 153rd best international side will be aiming to further torment Ruben Amorim’s under-performers.
Here are the details of Man Utd’s upcoming clash in Hong Kong.
When does Hong Kong vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
Man Utd finish up their Asian tour on Friday and kick off against Hong Kong at 1 p.m. BST and 8 p.m. local time. In the United States, the match will commence at 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.
The clash takes place at the 40,000-seater Hong Kong Stadium and Man Utd’s opposition are managed by Ashley Westwood, who spent time in the Red Devils’ youth setup during his playing days.
This is Hong Kong’s first outing since March when they drew 0–0 with Singapore in Asian Cup qualifying.
How to Watch Hong Kong vs. Man Utd
Supporters will be able to tune into the friendly with Hong Kong via MUTV but a paid subscription is required. The service costs £7.99/$10.79 per month or £29.99/$40.50 per year.
Pre-match coverage begins at midday BST, while the official Man Utd app will offer live match updates, team news and post-match analysis to those not subscribed to MUTV.
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd travelled to Asia with 32 players and all but five were utilised in the friendly defeat to ASEAN All-Stars. Altay Bayındır was left on the bench, while Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee and Luke Shaw were not in the matchday squad as Amorim looks to avoid any unwanted injuries.
The Portuguese coach has confirmed that Shaw won’t feature in Hong Kong, while the trio of Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and André Onana will also miss out having instead travelled to India to meet supporters.
Alejandro Garnacho did feature on Wednesday despite recent exit rumours and an array of youngsters also earned brief but valuable opportunities. Similar rotation is expected in Hong Kong.