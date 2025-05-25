Alejandro Garnacho Future Teased by Two-Word Social Media Post
Alejandro Garnacho’s partner Eva Garcia stoked the flames of the transfer speculation surrounding the Argentine forward with a social media post captioned “last game”.
Shortly afterwards, Garnacho was left out of Manchester United’s matchday squad for the final fixture of the 2024–25 season against Aston Villa.
The image of son Enzo’s baby United kit was posted earlier on Sunday alongside a smiling and crying emoji. The Instagram story could very well have been referencing the fact that the visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford is the club’s final game of the Premier League season, although the events preceding this weekend’s match certainly opened the door to alternative conclusions.
Multiple outlets have reported that Garnacho may have already played his “last game” for Manchester United. Following Wednesday’s galling Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the furious forward bemoaned a “piece of s---” season. Garnacho was only afforded a cameo role in the showpiece, prompting him to fume, “I played every round until reaching the final, I helped the team, but playing 20 minutes today... I don’t know.”
This very public outburst has reportedly convinced United manager Ruben Amorim to part ways with Garnacho this summer—a decision the head coach supposedly told the rest of United’s squad.
His exclusion from the squad against Aston Villa, not even named among the nine substitutes on the bench, will only add fuel to that fire.
Chelsea have been framed as long-term suitors for Garnacho, with talk of a January exit rampant after the winger first clashed with Amorim. Unlike Marcus Rashford, who was forced into a mid-season loan move to Aston Villa, Garnacho appeared to have won over the Portuguese coach, snuffing out any move to west London or Napoli.
Both clubs are thought to be remain interested in the mercurial winger, although United are expected to demand as much as £60 million ($80.9 million) for a player who boasts six Premier League goals and two assists this season.