How to Watch Huddersfield vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

The Cityzens begin their Carabao Cup campaign in Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

Manchester City’s schedule is not letting up before the October break.
Manchester City were once synonymous with dominating the Carabao Cup, but the Cityzens haven’t lifted this piece of silverware since 2021.

They’ve made up for it by winning everything else since, including the Champions League in 2023, but Pep Guardiola’s side have entered 2025–26 off the back of a rare trophy-less season. The once perennial champions won’t want that drought to continue this term.

The early signs suggest this City team may not be capable of claiming the most lucrative honours, so perhaps more focus than usual should be aimed towards this competition.

Their journey begins away at League One Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, and here’s how you can watch the third round tie.

What Time Does Huddersfield vs. Man City Kick Off?

  • Location: Huddersfield, England
  • Stadium: Accu Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24
  • Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Michael Salisbury

How to Watch Huddersfield vs. Man City on TV and Live Stream

Sky Sports is on the ball with Carabao Cup coverage this season, with no stone left unturned.

Those tuning in from the United Kingdom can watch Man City’s upcoming Carabao Cup clash with the Terriers on Sky Sports Premier League, while radio commentary can be listened to on BBC Radio 5 Live.

There are limited streaming options around the world, with Mexico, for example, not broadcasting the game at all. However, if you’re watching from the United States or Canada, you can access a stream via Amazon Prime Video. Canadians with a DAZN subscription are also covered, while Paramount+ is another avenue for those in the U.S.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live – radio commentary

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

What's Next for Man City?

After a daunting week, City take on Burnley at home in the Premier League this weekend. The Clarets have proven to be stubborn opposition upon their return to the top flight under Scott Parker, so Guardiola’s side may have to huff and puff their way to three points.

Their Champions League campaign continues the following Wednesday, as they visit a Monaco team that’s yet to integrate the injured Paul Pogba, after he joined the club in the summer.

The Carabao Cup fourth round is pencilled in for the end of October.

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

