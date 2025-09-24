How to Watch Huddersfield vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City were once synonymous with dominating the Carabao Cup, but the Cityzens haven’t lifted this piece of silverware since 2021.
They’ve made up for it by winning everything else since, including the Champions League in 2023, but Pep Guardiola’s side have entered 2025–26 off the back of a rare trophy-less season. The once perennial champions won’t want that drought to continue this term.
The early signs suggest this City team may not be capable of claiming the most lucrative honours, so perhaps more focus than usual should be aimed towards this competition.
Their journey begins away at League One Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, and here’s how you can watch the third round tie.
What Time Does Huddersfield vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Huddersfield, England
- Stadium: Accu Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Salisbury
How to Watch Huddersfield vs. Man City on TV and Live Stream
Sky Sports is on the ball with Carabao Cup coverage this season, with no stone left unturned.
Those tuning in from the United Kingdom can watch Man City’s upcoming Carabao Cup clash with the Terriers on Sky Sports Premier League, while radio commentary can be listened to on BBC Radio 5 Live.
There are limited streaming options around the world, with Mexico, for example, not broadcasting the game at all. However, if you’re watching from the United States or Canada, you can access a stream via Amazon Prime Video. Canadians with a DAZN subscription are also covered, while Paramount+ is another avenue for those in the U.S.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live – radio commentary
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
What's Next for Man City?
After a daunting week, City take on Burnley at home in the Premier League this weekend. The Clarets have proven to be stubborn opposition upon their return to the top flight under Scott Parker, so Guardiola’s side may have to huff and puff their way to three points.
Their Champions League campaign continues the following Wednesday, as they visit a Monaco team that’s yet to integrate the injured Paul Pogba, after he joined the club in the summer.
The Carabao Cup fourth round is pencilled in for the end of October.