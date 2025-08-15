How to Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream
The Premier League is officially back as Liverpool and Bournemouth lock horns in the opening match of the 2025–26 campaign.
After several agonising months without the world’s most competitive division, supporters are now able to rejoice at the return of the English top flight. Fittingly, defending champions Liverpool will kick things off against the Cherries, who will be aiming to cause the first upset of the term.
An action-packed weekend of Premier League drama will dominate TV screens across the world and fans will be desperate to catch the competition’s opener at Anfield on Friday night.
Here’s how to tune into Liverpool vs. Bournemouth live.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Venue: Anfield
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Michael Oliver
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom will be able to access the match via Sky Sports—the first of 215 live Premier League matches broadcast on the channel this season. Obviously, a paid subscription is required to access the match, with prices varying depending on the platform through which Sky Sports is accessed.
There are an array of platforms showing the match in the United States, including NBC and fuboTV. The latter is also broadcasting the fixture in Canada alongside DAZN.
In Mexico, supporters can watch the game via Caliente TV.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV
What’s Next for Liverpool and Bournemouth?
The clash with the Cherries is the simplest of Liverpool’s three competitive August fixtures, with the Reds next facing Newcastle United at St James’ Park on August 25. There may be some bad blood in the air given the ongoing Alexander Isak saga.
Liverpool then face Arsenal at Anfield on August 31 in a meeting which could already have an impact on this season’s Premier League title race.
For Bournemouth, things get easier during the rest of August. Their Carabao Cup second round meeting with Brentford is sandwiched in between Premier League duels with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.