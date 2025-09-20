How to Watch Liverpool vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream
The first Merseyside derby of the season will grace our TV screens this weekend as Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for the 247th offering of one of football’s grandest fixtures.
Those on Merseyside and across the world will be eager to view another installment of the ferocious rivalry, with Liverpool aiming to maintain their perfect record at the beginning of the 2025–26 season and Everton keen to upset the odds by securing a rare result at Anfield.
The Reds will be undeniable favourites for the clash at Saturday lunchtime, but Everton will fancy their chances of throwing a spanner in the works. The Toffees have been in strong form this term, boasting the defensive organisation and attacking ingenuity to cause Liverpool significant issues.
Here is how to tune into Saturday’s derby.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Everton Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Everton on TV and Live Stream
The Premier League’s lunchtime Saturday kick-off is always shown on TNT Sports, with this weekend no different. Those who don’t have direct access to the TV channel can also tune into the fixture on discovery+ and the discovery+ App.
Supporters in the United States have an array of broadcasters and channels to choose from, including UNIVERSO, NBC and the USA Network. The match is also being shown on fuboTV, who have broadcasting rights in Canada, too.
Canadians can also watch the match on DAZN and Amazon Prime Video, with the latter showing the match in Mexico alongside HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Liverpool and Everton?
Liverpool will follow the Merseyside derby with three matches across three different competitions. The Reds begin with a Carabao Cup third round clash with Southampton on Tuesday evening, followed by a visit to Crystal Palace next weekend in the Premier League. The journey to Galatasaray in the Champions League at the end of the month will prove even sterner.
Everton are also in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday night, visiting fellow top-flight outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Toffees then host West Ham on their return to Premier League action next weekend.
