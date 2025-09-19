Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Three Changes From Atletico Madrid Conquerers
The 247th installment of one of English football’s most ferocious derbies will be staged at Anfield on Saturday when Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League.
Liverpool have dominated battles between the Merseyside rivals over recent decades and will be strong favourites to secure their 30th Premier League victory against Everton. The Reds have won all five of their outings this season courtesy of some late drama and will expect to maintain their perfect record.
Arne Slot might have to make alterations to his starting lineup following Liverpool’s midweek exertions against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, but the Dutchman boasts enviable squad depth after the summer’s spending spree.
Here is how Liverpool could line up for the derby.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Liverpool have conceded six goals in their five matches this season and Alisson has been helpless to prevent any of them. The Brazilian was left frustrated by the openness of his defence again midweek.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Frimpong made his return to the starting lineup against Atléti and was characteristically energetic down Liverpool’s right. He will have to keep close tabs on Jack Grealish from a defensive standpoint.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Liverpool’s failure to sign Marc Guéhi has evidently galvanised the French defender, who has been much improved in recent matches. He must combat the physicality of Beto this weekend.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The skipper was Liverpool’s saviour against Atléti with his stoppage-time header securing another last-gasp victory for the Reds. He also completed more passes than anybody else against the Spaniards.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez could have few complaints after being hooked in the first half at Burnley last weekend and was replaced by Andrew Robertson on Wednesday. But the Hungarian’s speed and physicality could be required against the lively Iliman Ndiaye, earning an immediate recall.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman assisted Mohamed Salah’s early strike midweek, meaning he already has half as many goal contributions this term as he managed during the entirety of last season.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister took a significant knock against Burnley and was only used from the bench in Europe, but you’d bet on him to be fit enough to start.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz will be desperate to end his drought on derby day to endear himself to Liverpool supporters. It’s been a tame beginning to life at Anfield but he was much sharper midweek and unfortunate not to register an assist.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The Egyptian was back to his best midweek, following his fortuitous assist with a typical Salah strike. He’s scored eight goals in 13 meetings with the Toffees over the years and will be eager to add to his tally.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Alexander Isak managed an hour on his Liverpool debut and is a candidate to start again on Saturday. But Slot will be cautious with the striker’s integration and could lean on Hugo Ekitiké from the off against Everton.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo was surprisingly sub-par against Atléti but should retain his starting berth for Everton’s visit. He’s managed just one goal in three previous appearances against the Toffees.