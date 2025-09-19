Liverpool vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Anfield hosts the 247th Merseyside derby on Saturday as Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head for three points and local bragging rights.
Liverpool have made a perfect start to the new campaign but have required goals in the 83rd minute or later to secure each of their five victories in all competitions. Fortune was on their side once more midweek as Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage-time header guided them to an opening Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid.
The Reds will be determined to avoid any last-gasp drama on Saturday as they aim for a fifth successive Premier League triumph. They have been below their best for much of the season but continue to find a way to win regardless.
Liverpool have dominated this fixture since the turn of the 21st century and have only lost once on home soil to Everton in their last 28 Anfield meetings. They have also won the last four without conceding.
Despite their dismal record against Liverpool, Everton will harbour hopes of grabbing a point after a bright start to the campaign. David Moyes has led his side to sixth, picking up two wins and a draw in four outings, and they have a committed and well-organised defence that is now complemented by an improved attack led by on-loan Jack Grealish.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Everton Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: John Brooks
Liverpool vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Everton: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Liverpool 1–0 Everton (April 2, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Everton
Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid - 17/09/25
Everton 0–0 Aston Villa - 13/09/25
Burnley 0–1 Liverpool - 14/09/25
Wolves 2–3 Everton - 30/08/25
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
Everton 2–0 Mansfield - 27/08/25
Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25
Everton 2–0 Brighton - 24/08/25
Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25
Leeds 1–0 Everton - 18/08/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Liverpool Team News
Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut midweek and managed an hour against Atléti. Arne Slot has admitted he was “surprised” by how fit the Swede was considering he missed pre-season, but there are no guarantees that he will start again this weekend.
Hugo Ekitiké could be restored to the starting lineup in place of Isak as Liverpool ease their record signing into action, while Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez could return to the XI having dropped to the bench against Atléi.
Jeremie Frimpong lasted just an hour on his first start back from injury, with Slot’s decision to withdraw the Dutchman perhaps coming with one eye on the derby.
Local lad Curtis Jones has missed the last two Premier League matches but Slot has confirmed he’s back in contention.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Everton Team News
Everton were without defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko in the goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend, with Moyes confirming they could be involved in some capacity at Anfield. He also referenced several “knocks within the camp” but didn’t divulge any specifics.
Michael Keane will continue to deputise for Branthwaite should he miss out, while orthodox midfielder James Garner was used at left back last time out in place of Mykolenko.
Everton are unlikely to make many changes to the team that drew with the Villans and Moyes will lean on the creativity of Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Anfield.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Everton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto.
Liverpool vs. Everton Score Prediction
Despite regular defeats at Anfield, Everton always make life difficult for Liverpool. They will undoubtedly sit in deep against the champions and prioritise a defensive-minded approach, looking to frustrate the attacking might of their hosts and hit them on the counter.
Liverpool have only managed two goals or fewer in each of their last six home Merseyside derbies and are unlikely to blow Everton away. It will be a cagey affair, but the Reds, especially with their penchant for scoring late goals, will be confident of victory.
Prediction: Liverpool 1–0 Everton