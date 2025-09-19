SI

Liverpool vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Toffees’ bright start offers hope of springing a surprise at Anfield.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool and Everton renew their rivalry on Saturday.
Liverpool and Everton renew their rivalry on Saturday. / Visionhaus / Joe Prior / Getty Images.

Anfield hosts the 247th Merseyside derby on Saturday as Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head for three points and local bragging rights.

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the new campaign but have required goals in the 83rd minute or later to secure each of their five victories in all competitions. Fortune was on their side once more midweek as Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage-time header guided them to an opening Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid.

The Reds will be determined to avoid any last-gasp drama on Saturday as they aim for a fifth successive Premier League triumph. They have been below their best for much of the season but continue to find a way to win regardless.

Liverpool have dominated this fixture since the turn of the 21st century and have only lost once on home soil to Everton in their last 28 Anfield meetings. They have also won the last four without conceding.

Despite their dismal record against Liverpool, Everton will harbour hopes of grabbing a point after a bright start to the campaign. David Moyes has led his side to sixth, picking up two wins and a draw in four outings, and they have a committed and well-organised defence that is now complemented by an improved attack led by on-loan Jack Grealish.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Merseyside derby.

US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only). dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Everton Kick Off?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Darren England
  • VAR: John Brooks

Liverpool vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Liverpool: 3 wins
  • Everton: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Liverpool 1–0 Everton (April 2, 2025) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool

Everton

Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid - 17/09/25

Everton 0–0 Aston Villa - 13/09/25

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool - 14/09/25

Wolves 2–3 Everton - 30/08/25

Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25

Everton 2–0 Mansfield - 27/08/25

Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25

Everton 2–0 Brighton - 24/08/25

Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25

Leeds 1–0 Everton - 18/08/25

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App

Canada

DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones
Curtis Jones is back for Liverpool. / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut midweek and managed an hour against Atléti. Arne Slot has admitted he was “surprised” by how fit the Swede was considering he missed pre-season, but there are no guarantees that he will start again this weekend.

Hugo Ekitiké could be restored to the starting lineup in place of Isak as Liverpool ease their record signing into action, while Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez could return to the XI having dropped to the bench against Atléi.

Jeremie Frimpong lasted just an hour on his first start back from injury, with Slot’s decision to withdraw the Dutchman perhaps coming with one eye on the derby.

Local lad Curtis Jones has missed the last two Premier League matches but Slot has confirmed he’s back in contention.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

Liverpool
Hugo Ekitiké could return to the XI. / FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

Everton Team News

Everton defenderJarrad Branthwaite
Jarrad Branthwaite remains a doubt for the Liverpool game. / Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton were without defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko in the goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend, with Moyes confirming they could be involved in some capacity at Anfield. He also referenced several “knocks within the camp” but didn’t divulge any specifics.

Michael Keane will continue to deputise for Branthwaite should he miss out, while orthodox midfielder James Garner was used at left back last time out in place of Mykolenko.

Everton are unlikely to make many changes to the team that drew with the Villans and Moyes will lean on the creativity of Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Anfield.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Everton
Everton could name an unchanged XI from last weekend. / FotMob

Everton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto.

Liverpool vs. Everton Score Prediction

Despite regular defeats at Anfield, Everton always make life difficult for Liverpool. They will undoubtedly sit in deep against the champions and prioritise a defensive-minded approach, looking to frustrate the attacking might of their hosts and hit them on the counter.

Liverpool have only managed two goals or fewer in each of their last six home Merseyside derbies and are unlikely to blow Everton away. It will be a cagey affair, but the Reds, especially with their penchant for scoring late goals, will be confident of victory.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–0 Everton

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer