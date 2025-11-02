How to Watch Man City vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream
Bournemouth have the unfamiliar feeling of travelling to Manchester City on Sunday while sitting about the eight-time Premier League champions in the table.
The Cherries are two points clear of their hosts heading to the Etihad Stadium, but they will still be significant underdogs in Manchester. They have only beaten the Cityzens once in their history and have never won on the road in this fixture.
Bournemouth are in cracking form, but will have no illusions about the size of their task. City may have lost at Aston Villa last weekend, but they have been in terrific form and can count on Erling Haaland to fire them to glory this weekend.
With Arsenal storming clear at the summit of the Premier League, City will be desperate to keep pace with the Gunners on Sunday.
Here is how to watch the clash on TV.
What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Paul Tierney
How to Watch Man City vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier Legaue, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man City vs. Bournemouth?
After Bournemouth’s visit, City have two more vital home games before the November international break. They begin by facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, before welcoming reigning champions Liverpool to the Etihad in the Premier League.
With no European football on their plate this season, Bournemouth follow their trip to Manchester with a journey to the Midlands. The Cherries face Aston Villa in the Premier League next Sunday.