How to Watch Man City vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream

The Cherries currently sit above the former eight-time Premier League winners in the table.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Bournemouth have the unfamiliar feeling of travelling to Manchester City on Sunday while sitting about the eight-time Premier League champions in the table.

The Cherries are two points clear of their hosts heading to the Etihad Stadium, but they will still be significant underdogs in Manchester. They have only beaten the Cityzens once in their history and have never won on the road in this fixture.

Bournemouth are in cracking form, but will have no illusions about the size of their task. City may have lost at Aston Villa last weekend, but they have been in terrific form and can count on Erling Haaland to fire them to glory this weekend.

With Arsenal storming clear at the summit of the Premier League, City will be desperate to keep pace with the Gunners on Sunday.

Here is how to watch the clash on TV.

What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Man City Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
  • Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Anthony Taylor
  • VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Man City vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream

Sky Sports is the destination for those wanting to watch the clash in the United Kingdom, with the Main Event and Premier League channels carrying the game. Those on the move will also be able to access the fixture via Sky GO.

There are a myriad of platforms in the United States, including the NBC Sports App, USA Network and Telemundo, while those in Mexico can use Caliente TV or FOX One to watch the game.

In Canada, fuboTV and DAZN are the destinations for audiences as per usual.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier Legaue, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, FOX One, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Man City vs. Bournemouth?

After Bournemouth’s visit, City have two more vital home games before the November international break. They begin by facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, before welcoming reigning champions Liverpool to the Etihad in the Premier League.

With no European football on their plate this season, Bournemouth follow their trip to Manchester with a journey to the Midlands. The Cherries face Aston Villa in the Premier League next Sunday.

