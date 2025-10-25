How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Success at the home of the champions is one thing, but beating Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford is another for Manchester United.
Ralf Rangnick was in charge and Cristiano Ronaldo was still scoring goals for the Red Devils the last time they did back in February 2022. Since then, Brighton have won three on the bounce at the Theatre of Dreams.
United’s bogey opponent are also heading into Saturday’s duel with some positive momentum behind them, after they beat Newcastle United 2–1 last weekend. Manchester City and Chelsea have already succumbed to Fabian Hürzeler’s side this season, and their success on this ground will inspire confidence for another triumphant occasion this weekend.
Can Brighton continue their winning run at the Theatre of Dreams? Here’s how you can find out by tuning into the action live.
- Man Utd vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Sesko’s Inclusion Among Two Changes
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Neil Davies
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV and Live Stream
Man Utd’s upcoming fixture has been selected for television coverage in the United Kingdom, where the game will be broadcast on various Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re watching on the move, you can tune in via Sky GO and NOW TV.
There’s a variety of platforms to choose from in the United States, including NBC Sports and Peacock. Spanish broadcasts will be supplied by Universo and Telemundo.
Canadian audiences can access the Premier League clash via DAZN, fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video, with the latter showing the match in Mexico alongside TNT Sports and HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Man Utd and Brighton?
Their early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town means Man Utd have just two more outings before the November international break.
Next week, they visit a Nottingham Forest side emboldened by Sean Dyche’s arrival before taking on a weary Tottenham Hotspur in north London.
Brighton, meanwhile, face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, wrapping up their October schedule, and then welcome Leeds United to the Amex next Saturday.