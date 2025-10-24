Man Utd vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are aiming to win for the third game in succession when they face a Brighton & Hove Albion team that have had plenty of joy against them in recent years.
The Seagulls have won on their previous three visits to Old Trafford, including a 3–1 triumph earlier this year, and have prevailed in four of the last five meetings against the Red Devils.
Thus, many are suggesting that a win here would indicate more significant progress for United under Ruben Amorim than last week’s 2–1 victory at Liverpool, which came courtesy of Harry Maguire’s late header.
That result meant United claimed back-to-back Premier League wins under Amorim for the very first time, and a third-straight success would suggest to many that the Red Devils are on the right track under their Portuguese coach.
However, they’re taking on a Brighton team that have already defeated Manchester City and Chelsea this term, and are heading into Saturday’s duel in Manchester five games unbeaten in all competitions.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Red Devils’ upcoming encounter.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Brighton Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Neil Davies
Man Utd vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 1 win
- Brighton: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man Utd 1–3 Brighton (Jan. 19, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Brighton
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd - 19/10/25
Brighton 2–1 Newcastle - 18/10/25
Man Utd 2–0 Sunderland - 04/10/25
Wolves 1–1 Brighton - 05/10/25
Brentford 3–1 Man Utd - 27/09/25
Chelsea 1–3 Brighton - 27/09/25
Man Utd 2–1 Chelsea - 20/09/25
Barnsley 0–6 Brighton - 23/09/25
Man City 3–0 Man Utd - 14/09/25
Brighton 2–2 Tottenham - 20/09/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd are perhaps the healthiest they’ve been under Amorim, with defender Lisandro Martínez the only confirmed absence this weekend. The boss has named Harry Maguire and Mason Mount as minor doubts but did not seem particularly concerned about either issue.
United’s striker-less system bore fruit on Merseyside, but Amorim could deploy a focal point in his frontline here. Benjamin Šeško has shown signs of growing more comfortable over the past few weeks, and he could return to the starting XI, potentially in place of Mount.
Leny Yoro may also be recalled, but the Red Devils boss is unlikely to change too much from what was the most impressive victory of his reign so far.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Brighton (3-4-2-1): Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.
Brighton Team News
The visitors certainly have more concerns on the injury front than United.
Hürzeler is not yet sure whether he’ll have Kaoru Mitoma available on Saturday due to an ankle injury, while Brajan Gruda and Joel Veltman are also doubts. There was, however, some good news over Diego Gómez, who is in contention to feature once again.
Jack Hinshelwood and Adam Webster are out for the long haul, as is Solly March.
Danny Welbeck will lead the line against his former club after scoring a brace in last week’s win over Newcastle United. Carlos Baleba was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, so many will be keeping a close eye on the Brighton midfielder this weekend.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gómez; Welbeck.
Man Utd vs. Brighton Score Prediction
The fluidity of Brighton’s attackers and their ability to manipulate the positioning of Man Utd’s defenders have been key to their previous triumphs at Old Trafford, while goalkeeping errors have also cost the Red Devils in this fixture.
The hosts will hope that Senne Lammens continues his sturdy start to life in Manchester, but there’s certainly scope for the visitors to once again enjoy themselves at the Theatre of Dreams, given the exceptional movement of Welbeck and the speed they have out wide.
A direct approach in possession would serve United well, with Šeško’s inclusion making sense, and Amorim’s side have been able to fashion chances at will at the start of 2025–26. Their expected goals tally ranks second in the Premier League, and the momentum gained from last Sunday surely won’t be sapped in one fell swoop this time around.
A high-scoring draw would at least represent an improvement in this fixture for United.