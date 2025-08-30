How to Watch Man Utd vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream
There will be plenty of attention paid to Manchester United’s upcoming Premier League clash off the back of their embarrassing defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.
Ruben Amorim’s side continue to sink to new lows, and the Portuguese coach is hardly manifesting the body language of someone who believes they can turn the tide at Old Trafford.
While the hierarchy are hesitant to change again, Amorim’s position will quickly become untenable if United, well... keep losing. And with the first international break of the season looming, some have suggested that defeat at home to Burnley on Saturday will prove to be the final nail in the coffin.
Here’s how supporters can watch what may well prove to be a decisive day in the manager’s reign.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Burnley Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream
Cruelly, Manchester United’s upcoming Premier League fixture against the newly promoted Clarets falls under the 3 p.m. blackout in the United Kingdom, so there are no streaming avenues for local supporters.
However, you can listen on the radio, with commentary from the clash at Old Trafford available via BBC Radio 5 Live.
There are no blackouts around the world, with Peacock having the rights to Saturday’s game for those in the United States, and Amazon Prime offering a stream for Canadians and Mexicans.
DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network are alternatives for those tuning in from Canada, as is Caliente TV in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Available via BBC Radio 5 Live
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man Utd and Burnley?
Respite is on the way in the form of the September international break, but a huge fixture beckons for United upon their return.
The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on September 14, as they travel across the city to face Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens. A 2–1 win at the Etihad last season was among the few high points of Amorim’s reign so far.
As for Burnley, they welcome Liverpool to Turf Moor after the break before hosting Nottingham Forest and travelling to Man City amid a daunting September schedule.
- Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha the Potential Sparks
- Man Utd vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups