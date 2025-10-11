How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream
Mexico's 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation resumes with a friendly match against Colombia.
Mexico drew against Japan and South Korea in a couple of friendly matches a month ago and will be looking to return to winning ways against South American opposition.
Javier Aguirre will have to get creative, though, with a number of injuries resulting in plenty of new and returning faces making up El Tri’s October squad. It’s a valuable opportunity for fringe players to impress in the race for a World Cup roster spot.
Against Colombia, Mexico will face a team that scored nine goals in its last two games, with plenty of European soccer talent all over the squad. Colombia has also secured its place in next summer’s tournament and will be trying to gather momentum starting from the game against Mexico.
Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Colombia on Saturday night.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Colombia Kick-Off?
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia on TV and Live Stream
El Tri fans in the U.S. have multiple ways to catch Mexico’s clash with Colombia. The friendly match will be broadcasted on FOX One and fuboTV. Those who want to catch the Spanish speaking broadcast can tune in on TUDN, Univision, FOX Deportes and Universo.
Fans can also stream the match through ViX, the FOX Sports App and TUDN.com.
In Mexico, fans will be able to watch the game on national TV through Canal 5, and Azteca 7. It will also be available on TUDN. The game will be streamed on ViX and Amazon Prime Video.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Mexico?
Following the clash vs. Colombia, El Tri will travel back home to Mexico to host Ecuador at the Estadio Akron on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Mexico’s October camp will conclude and all players will return to their respective clubs.
Aguirre’s side will reconvene in November for two more friendly games against South American opposition. El Tri will host Uruguay at the Estadio Corona in Torreón, Mexico on Nov. 15, before returning to U.S. soil to face Paraguay on Nov. 18.
The game against Paraguay will be the last El Tri will play in 2025.