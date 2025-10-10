Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia: Time for Santiago Gimenez to Shine
The Mexico national team will take the pitch at AT&T Stadium to face Colombia in the first of two October international friendlies.
Javier Aguirre revealed recently that he already has in mind “around 80%” of the roster that will represent El Tri in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Friendly games provide fringe players with big opportunities to capture some of the final spots on the roster.
Mexico’s squad has been depleted by injuries. Raúl Jiménez, Edson Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado and Rodrigo Huescas—players who started for El Tri last month—are all sidelined, presenting other players with a massive chance to impress.
Colombia will be a worthy adversary and a solid test for Aguirre’s side. Néstor Lorenzo’s team is full of talented players and El Tri will have to be at its best to continue its 9-game unbeaten run.
Here’s how Mexico could lineup against Colombia on Saturday night.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia (4-3-3)
GK: Luis Malagón—Malagón has been very good between the sticks for Club América in recent games. Although that’s good news for Mexico, he needs to continue improving with the ball at his feet.
RB: Jorge Sánchez—Huescas’s injury leaves Sánchez as El Tri’s No. 1 right back option nine months away from the World Cup. Sánchez was very good against Japan in September and aims to build on that performance.
CB: César Montes—The towering center back has been shaky for El Tri in recent appearances but remains one of the team’s regulars. He’s a lock for the World Cup roster barring injury.
CB: Johan Vásquez—Vásquez has matured into a very well-rounded center back and will captain Mexico in October. A solid season and 2026 World Cup could see him join a bigger club next season.
LB: Jesús Gallardo—Gallardo has been one of Mexico’ most consistent players of the past decade and has quietly built a very impressive career patrolling the left flank.
CM: Marcel Ruiz—The Toluca midfielder has had a meteoric rise over the past year, dominating Liga MX and becoming an irreplaceable asset for El Tri.
CM: Erik Lira—The Cruz Azul midfielder has been brilliant for Mexico in 2025, never putting a foot wrong whenever he’s asked to anchor the midfield. He’ll occupy Álvarez’s usual spot in the lineup.
CM: Carlos Rodríguez—With Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas stealing the show for El Tri in the U-20 World Cup, this could be one of the last chances Rodríguez gets to convince Aguirre he’s worthy of a roster spot next summer.
RW: Hirving Lozano— El Chuky was almost entirely out of the World Cup picture to start the year. Now, after thriving with San Diego FC in his first season in MLS, he’s got a real chance to play in his third World Cup.
LW: Alexis Vega—Vega has followed up his 24 goal involvement season with eight assist and three goals in 10 games this term for Toluca. He’s arguably the best player in Liga MX right now and will be tasked with carrying El Tri’s attack against Colombia.
ST: Santiago Gimenez—Gimenez has failed to open his Serie A account this season despite starting every game for AC Milan. El Bebote scored a screamer last time out for Mexico and, in Jiménez’s absence, it’s time for him to break out of his slump and rediscover his mojo.