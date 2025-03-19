How to Watch Netherlands vs. Spain: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
One of the premiere matchups of the March international break is a UEFA Nations League quarterfinals two-legged showdown between the Netherlands and reigning European champions Spain.
Luis de la Fuente's team haven't lost an official match in almost two years and are currently on a 21 match unbeaten run, including their perfect record during their title charge in the 2024 Euros. La Roja qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals after topping group 4 and will look to defend their 2023 tournament crown.
The Netherlands had a bumpy path to the quarterfinals. Ronald Koeman's men finished second in group 3, five points behind Germany after winning just two of their six matches in the group stage. Regardless of recent struggles, it took an Ollie Watkins extra time winner for England to dispatch the Dutch from the Euros semifinal. Had that not happened, this could've been the matchup in the European final less than a year ago.
The two nations will face-off in a home and away tie to determine who advances to the Nations League Final Four in June. The winner of the tie will face whoever emerges victorious from France and Croatia's quarterfinals clash.
What Time Does Netherlands vs. Spain Kick-Off?
First Leg
- Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip)
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20.
- Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Second Leg
- Location: Valencia, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Mestalla
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 23
- Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
Netherlands vs. Spain H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Netherlands: 3 wins
- Spain: 1 win
- Draws: 1
How to Watch Netherlands vs. Spain: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Both games between the Netherlands and Spain will be broadcasted on FS1 and Fox Soccer Plus in the U.S. It is yet to be confirmed where the matches will be broadcasted un the UK.