How to Watch Barcelona Players on International Duty: March 2025
The FIFA international break offers little to no recovery time for the most important players in Hansi Flick's Barcelona, who will report with their national team's to take part in international action.
Having some of the best players in the world has helped Barcelona remain unbeaten in 2025, reaching the Champions League quarterfinals, Copa Del Rey semifinals and leading the La Liga title race. The downside is that entering the decisive part of the season, key pieces in Flick's system get no time for rest in what's already a taxing campaign.
Originally, 12 Barcelona players were called up to represent senior national team's; however, injuries to Marc Casadó and Iñigo Martínez forced the pair to be dropped from Spain's call up, lowering the total number to 10 players who will represent six different nations.
Three more Barcelona first-teamers, Fermín López, Gerard Martín and Pablo Torre, will take part in international action with Spain's U-21 team.
Here's a complete guide to stay up to date with every Barcelona player that will be in action during the March international break.
Every Barcelona Player Called-Up for March International Break
These are the 10 Barça players that will feature during the international break.
Player
Country
Competition
Lamine Yamal
Spain
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Pedri
Spain
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Dani Olmo
Spain
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Ferran Torres
Spain
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Pau Cubarsí
Spain
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Frenkie de Jong
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Jules Koundé
France
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Raphinha
Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Ronald Araujo
Uruguay
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Barcelona are back to being the biggest talent supplier of the Spain national team. Five players will represent La Roja in the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals, where they'll square up against Barça captain Frenkie de Jong and the Netherlands.
Outside of Europe, Raphinha will hope to shine in Neymar Jr.'s absence to help Brazil surge in the Conmebol Wolrd Cup qualifiers and continue building his case for the Ballon d'Or award. Ronald Araujo will make his return to the Uruguay national team after and injury suffered in the 2024 Copa América kept him away from Marcelo Bielsa's squad for over eight months.
Here's how you can you can watch every Barcelona player in action during the international break.
Spain (Yamal, Pedri, Olmo, Ferran, Cubarsí)
- Netherlands vs. Spain: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Spain vs. Netherlands: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS1 (USA), TBD (UK)
Netherlands (De Jong)
- Netherlands vs. Spain: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Spain vs. Netherlands: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS1 (USA), TBD (UK)
France (Koundé)
- Croatia vs. France: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- France vs. Croatia: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)
Poland (Lewandowski)
- Poland vs. Lithuania: Friday, Mar. 21, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Poland vs. Malta: Monday, Mar. 21, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: Fubo (USA), TNT Sports (UK)
Brazil (Raphinha)
- Brazil vs. Colombia: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 8:45 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 12:45 a.m. GMT)
- Argentina vs. Brazil: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 8 p.m. ET (Mar. 26 at 12 a.m. GMT)
How to watch: UNIVERSO, FuboTV (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Uruguay (Araujo)
- Uruguay vs. Argentina: Friday, Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. GMT
- Bolivia vs. Uruguay: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
How to watch: Fanatiz (USA), TBD (UK)