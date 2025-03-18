SI

How to Watch Barcelona Players on International Duty: March 2025

Barcelona are back to being the core of the Spain national team.

Roberto Casillas

Lamine Yamal (left) and Dani Olmo (right) were key players in Spain's 2024 European Cup title run.
Lamine Yamal (left) and Dani Olmo (right) were key players in Spain's 2024 European Cup title run. / IMAGO/Jan Huebner

The FIFA international break offers little to no recovery time for the most important players in Hansi Flick's Barcelona, who will report with their national team's to take part in international action.

Having some of the best players in the world has helped Barcelona remain unbeaten in 2025, reaching the Champions League quarterfinals, Copa Del Rey semifinals and leading the La Liga title race. The downside is that entering the decisive part of the season, key pieces in Flick's system get no time for rest in what's already a taxing campaign.

Originally, 12 Barcelona players were called up to represent senior national team's; however, injuries to Marc Casadó and Iñigo Martínez forced the pair to be dropped from Spain's call up, lowering the total number to 10 players who will represent six different nations.

Three more Barcelona first-teamers, Fermín López, Gerard Martín and Pablo Torre, will take part in international action with Spain's U-21 team.

Here's a complete guide to stay up to date with every Barcelona player that will be in action during the March international break.

Every Barcelona Player Called-Up for March International Break

These are the 10 Barça players that will feature during the international break.

Player

Country

Competition

Lamine Yamal

Spain

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Pedri

Spain

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Dani Olmo

Spain

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Ferran Torres

Spain

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Pau Cubarsí

Spain

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Frenkie de Jong

Netherlands

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Jules Koundé

France

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Raphinha

Brazil

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ronald Araujo

Uruguay

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Barcelona are back to being the biggest talent supplier of the Spain national team. Five players will represent La Roja in the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals, where they'll square up against Barça captain Frenkie de Jong and the Netherlands.

Outside of Europe, Raphinha will hope to shine in Neymar Jr.'s absence to help Brazil surge in the Conmebol Wolrd Cup qualifiers and continue building his case for the Ballon d'Or award. Ronald Araujo will make his return to the Uruguay national team after and injury suffered in the 2024 Copa América kept him away from Marcelo Bielsa's squad for over eight months.

How to Watch Barcelona Players on International Duty: March 2025

Here's how you can you can watch every Barcelona player in action during the international break.

Spain (Yamal, Pedri, Olmo, Ferran, Cubarsí)

  • Netherlands vs. Spain: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Spain vs. Netherlands: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS1 (USA), TBD (UK)

Netherlands (De Jong)

  • Netherlands vs. Spain: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Spain vs. Netherlands: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS1 (USA), TBD (UK)

France (Koundé)

  • Croatia vs. France: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • France vs. Croatia: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)

Poland (Lewandowski)

  • Poland vs. Lithuania: Friday, Mar. 21, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Poland vs. Malta: Monday, Mar. 21, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: Fubo (USA), TNT Sports (UK)

Brazil (Raphinha)

  • Brazil vs. Colombia: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 8:45 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 12:45 a.m. GMT)
  • Argentina vs. Brazil: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 8 p.m. ET (Mar. 26 at 12 a.m. GMT)

How to watch: UNIVERSO, FuboTV (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Uruguay (Araujo)

  • Uruguay vs. Argentina: Friday, Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. GMT
  • Bolivia vs. Uruguay: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

How to watch: Fanatiz (USA), TBD (UK)

Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

