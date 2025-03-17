SI

How to Watch Real Madrid Players on International Duty: March 2025

16 Real Madrid players are representing their countries during the March international break.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé makes his return to France during the March international break.
Kylian Mbappé makes his return to France during the March international break. / IMAGO/Laci Perenyi

Real Madrid's biggest superstars are set to take center stage during the March international break.

After playing over 300 minutes in seven days, Real Madrid went into the international break atop of La Liga and through to the Champions League quarterfinals. Most of Carlo Ancelotti's best players, though, will have little time for rest over the next two weeks.

16 Real Madrid players from 12 different countries earned a spot on their national teams in March. Everyone from Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to Arda Güler and Endrick get the chance to represent their countries in high-stakes matches across the globe.

Here's a complete guide on how to keep up with every Real Madrid player during the March international break.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Every Real Madrid Player Called-Up for March International Break

Check out the 16 Real Madrid players representing their countries during the March international break.

Player

Country

Competition

Kylian Mbappé

France

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Aurélien Tchouaméni

France

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Eduardo Camavinga

France

UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals

Raúl Asencio

Spain

UEFA Nations League
Quarterfinals

Luka Modrić

Croatia

UEFA Nations League
Quarterfinals

Antonio Rüdiger

Germany

UEFA Nations League
Quarterfinals

Thibaut Courtois

Belgium

UEFA Nations League Playoff

Andriy Lunin

Ukraine

UEFA Nations League Playoff

Arda Güler

Turkey

UEFA Nations League Playoff

David Alaba

Austria

UEFA Nations League Playoff

Vinícius Júnior

Brazil

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Rodrygo

Brazil

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Endrick

Brazil

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Jude Bellingham

England

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Fede Valverde

Uruguay

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Brahim Díaz

Morocco

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Not only will Real Madrid's biggest stars be in action over the March international break, but some will also face one another. France take on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals while Ukraine face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League playoffs.

All eyes will be on Mbappé as the 26-year-old returns to the France national team for the first time in six months. He is fresh off scoring a brace to lift Real Madrid to victory over Villarreal and comes into the break with 31 goals across all competitions.

How to Watch Real Madrid Players on International Duty: March 2025

Take a look at when you can watch each Real Madrid player during the March international break.

Spain (Asencio)

  • Netherlands vs. Spain: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Spain vs. Netherlands: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS1 (USA), TBD (UK)

France (Mbappé, Tchouaméni, Camavinga)

  • Croatia vs. France: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • France vs. Croatia: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)

Croatia (Modrić)

  • Croatia vs. France: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • France vs. Croatia: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)

Germany (Rüdiger)

  • Italy vs. Germany: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Germany vs. Italy: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)

Belgium (Courtois)

  • Ukraine vs. Belgium: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Belgium vs. Ukraine: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)

Ukraine (Lunin)

  • Ukraine vs. Belgium: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Belgium vs. Ukraine: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)

Turkey (Güler)

  • Turkey vs. Hungary: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 1 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT
  • Hungary vs. Turkey: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 1 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT

How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)

Austria (Alaba)

  • Austria vs. Serbia: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Serbia vs. Austria: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)

England (Bellingham)

  • England vs. Albania: Friday, Mar. 21, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
  • England vs. Latvia: Monday, Mar. 24, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT

How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), ITV1 (UK)

Brazil (Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Endrick)

  • Brazil vs. Colombia: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 8:45 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 12:45 a.m. GMT)
  • Argentina vs. Brazil: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 8 p.m. ET (Mar. 26 at 12 a.m. GMT)

How to watch: UNIVERSO, FuboTV (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Uruguay (Valverde)

  • Uruguay vs. Argentina: Friday, Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. GMT
  • Bolivia vs. Uruguay: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

How to watch: Fanatiz (USA), TBD (UK)

Morocco (Díaz)

  • Niger vs. Morocco: Friday, Mar. 21, at 5:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT
  • Morocco vs. Tanzania: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT

How to watch: TBD (USA), TBD (UK)

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer