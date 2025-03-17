How to Watch Real Madrid Players on International Duty: March 2025
Real Madrid's biggest superstars are set to take center stage during the March international break.
After playing over 300 minutes in seven days, Real Madrid went into the international break atop of La Liga and through to the Champions League quarterfinals. Most of Carlo Ancelotti's best players, though, will have little time for rest over the next two weeks.
16 Real Madrid players from 12 different countries earned a spot on their national teams in March. Everyone from Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to Arda Güler and Endrick get the chance to represent their countries in high-stakes matches across the globe.
Here's a complete guide on how to keep up with every Real Madrid player during the March international break.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Every Real Madrid Player Called-Up for March International Break
Check out the 16 Real Madrid players representing their countries during the March international break.
Player
Country
Competition
Kylian Mbappé
France
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Aurélien Tchouaméni
France
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Eduardo Camavinga
France
UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
Raúl Asencio
Spain
UEFA Nations League
Luka Modrić
Croatia
UEFA Nations League
Antonio Rüdiger
Germany
UEFA Nations League
Thibaut Courtois
Belgium
UEFA Nations League Playoff
Andriy Lunin
Ukraine
UEFA Nations League Playoff
Arda Güler
Turkey
UEFA Nations League Playoff
David Alaba
Austria
UEFA Nations League Playoff
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Rodrygo
Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Endrick
Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Jude Bellingham
England
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Fede Valverde
Uruguay
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Brahim Díaz
Morocco
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Not only will Real Madrid's biggest stars be in action over the March international break, but some will also face one another. France take on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals while Ukraine face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League playoffs.
All eyes will be on Mbappé as the 26-year-old returns to the France national team for the first time in six months. He is fresh off scoring a brace to lift Real Madrid to victory over Villarreal and comes into the break with 31 goals across all competitions.
How to Watch Real Madrid Players on International Duty: March 2025
Take a look at when you can watch each Real Madrid player during the March international break.
Spain (Asencio)
- Netherlands vs. Spain: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Spain vs. Netherlands: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS1 (USA), TBD (UK)
France (Mbappé, Tchouaméni, Camavinga)
- Croatia vs. France: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- France vs. Croatia: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)
Croatia (Modrić)
- Croatia vs. France: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- France vs. Croatia: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)
Germany (Rüdiger)
- Italy vs. Germany: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Germany vs. Italy: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)
Belgium (Courtois)
- Ukraine vs. Belgium: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Belgium vs. Ukraine: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)
Ukraine (Lunin)
- Ukraine vs. Belgium: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Belgium vs. Ukraine: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)
Turkey (Güler)
- Turkey vs. Hungary: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 1 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT
- Hungary vs. Turkey: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 1 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT
How to watch: FS2 (USA), TBD (UK)
Austria (Alaba)
- Austria vs. Serbia: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- Serbia vs. Austria: Sunday, Mar. 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), TBD (UK)
England (Bellingham)
- England vs. Albania: Friday, Mar. 21, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
- England vs. Latvia: Monday, Mar. 24, at 3:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT
How to watch: ViX Premium & FuboTV (USA), ITV1 (UK)
Brazil (Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Endrick)
- Brazil vs. Colombia: Thursday, Mar. 20, at 8:45 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 12:45 a.m. GMT)
- Argentina vs. Brazil: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 8 p.m. ET (Mar. 26 at 12 a.m. GMT)
How to watch: UNIVERSO, FuboTV (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Uruguay (Valverde)
- Uruguay vs. Argentina: Friday, Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. GMT
- Bolivia vs. Uruguay: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
How to watch: Fanatiz (USA), TBD (UK)
Morocco (Díaz)
- Niger vs. Morocco: Friday, Mar. 21, at 5:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT
- Morocco vs. Tanzania: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT
How to watch: TBD (USA), TBD (UK)