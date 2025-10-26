SI

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Whichever team wins El Clásico is guaranteed to end October in first place of La Liga.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Lamine Yamal take center stage in El Clásico.
Kylian Mbappé (left) and Lamine Yamal take center stage in El Clásico. / Denis Doyle/Getty Images, Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Only two points separate Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of their first battle in 2025–26.

The La Liga rivals both come into the fixture with just one league defeat to their names this season. Barcelona, though, also dropped points in a 1–1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, putting Real Madrid atop the table with just one match left in October: El Clásico.

Hansi Flick’s men defeated Los Blancos four times last season on their way to claiming the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey and La Liga title. Real Madrid will be eager for revenge and hungry for redemption come Sunday’s clash, which pits the best players in Spanish football against one another for an unforgettable 90 minutes.

Here’s how you can watch the first El Clásico of the season on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
  • Kick-off time: 3:15 p.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream

Vinícius Júnior, Lamine Yamal
Barcelona won all four Clásicos last season. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Like all other La Liga clashes, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will available to watch on ESPN+ and fuboTV in the United States. Viewers must have an active subscription to either streaming platform to gain access to the match.

Given the stature of the game, El Clásico will also air on TV, with ESPN2 as its home. Spanish coverage of the match can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Fans in the U.K. can only catch the bitter rivalry on Premier Sports 1. Those wanting to tune in from Canada have three options: TSN, Prime Video and TSN3.

In Mexico, Sky+ and Sky Sports will broadcast the biggest match in Spanish football.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1

Canada

TSN, Prime Video, TSN3

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong
Real Madrid and Barcelona are both favored in their upcoming La Liga clashes. / David Ramos/Getty Images

After El Clásico concludes, Real Madrid’s next clash comes against Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Alonso might be inclined to rest some of his starters with a trip to Anfield coming just three days later.

Barcelona, meanwhile, face off with Elche on Sunday, Nov. 2, which should be a relatively comfortable affair for the defending Spanish champions. Then, the Catalans are headed to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

