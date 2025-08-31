Takeaways From Barcelona’s Worrying Performance in 1-1 Draw vs. Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona looked like a shell of their 2024–25 selves in their visit to Rayo Vallecano barely hanging on in a 1–1 draw.
Hansi Flick’s side took the lead through a Lamine Yamal penalty-kick late in the first half. It was all Rayo Vallecano after that. The hosts overwhelmed Barcelona in the second half and eventually found the equalizer with a stellar volley from Fran Pérez.
Rayo continued to generate chances until the final minute, but an inspired Joan García looked determined to prevent Barça’s first loss of the season. The draw might even feel like too much consolation for Los Blauranas given how the game transpired. There’s plenty of work to do for Flick and co. to ensure better performances are coming following the international break.
Here are three takeaways from Barcelona’s draw to Rayo Vallecano.
Joan Garcia’s First Signature Barcelona Performance
If it wasn’t for García, Barcelona would’ve lost today, plain and simple.
Barça’s new goalkeeper was rarely tested in the first two matches of the term, but in the third he proved why the club were so adamant on acquiring him early in the transfer window.
García finished the game with six saves, including a couple of 1-v-1 situations where he looked in complete control. His reflexes between the sticks were showcased to the maximum and he capped off what Barça hope is the first of many memorable performances.
The former Espanyol goalkeeper was also very strong with the ball at his feet. He routinely left his penalty area to play as a sweeper and claim the ball whenever Rayo Vallecano looked to get in behind Barça’s high line. His distribution work was also great.
Two days after Luis de la Fuente left him out of Spain’s squad for the upcoming international action, García proved exactly why so many considered the decision inexplicable.
Flick Experiments With New Center Back Partnership
Flick surprised many when he decided to leave both Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí—the starting center back partnership in Barcelona’s first two games of the season—out of the XI.
Andreas Christensen got the nod for the first time this term with Eric García alongside him, allowing Jules Koundé to return to the lineup at right back.
Although García and Christensen both had key interventions to deny clear scoring opportunities, it was still far from a convincing display from Barcelona’s defense. There seems to be a general lack of communication and intensity when deploying their trademarked high line, which leads to conceding clear chances.
A week after Araújo and Cubarsí looked there for the taking against Levante, Christensen and García were perhaps only slightly better. Yet, it must be said that the center backs were far from the worst part about the performance.
It’s evident Flick is still searching for his best center back duo, but he better find it quickly or Barcelona will continue to look weak defensively. Through three games, Iñigo Martínez continues to be missed dearly.
The Worst Performance of the Flick Era
There were unquestionably poor performances a season ago that led to a number of defeats. However, the draw today might’ve been the worst Barcelona have looked since Flick’s arrival.
It’s hard to remember Barcelona being outplayed this thoroughly by an opponent in the past year. You can argue the state of the pitch wasn’t conducive to Barcelona’s fluid, possession-based style, but the pitch was the same for both teams and the hosts dominated for lengthy stretches of the game.
What’s perhaps even more alarming is that Barça lacked intensity once again, a common theme during the early season, something even Yamal admitted after the game. Flick called out his players after he felt they looked complacent in their debut win vs. Mallorca, but there’s still plenty of work to do in that area.
Barcelona’s attack looked completely disjointed too with key 2024–25 contributors looking far from their best—namely Raphinha and Dani Olmo. Marcus Rashford is yet to make an impact since joining the club and Robert Lewandowski has been a non-factor in his two cameos this season.
It might be cliché, but today it was clear that Rayo Vallecano significantly “wanted it more.” For long stretches of the game it seemed like Barcelona were relying on the individual brilliance of their stars to get a result.
Taking seven out of nine possible points from three away games to start the term is far from a worst case scenario. Getting vastly outplayed by an inferior side, however, is concerning. Drastic improvement is needed following the international break if Barcelona want to defend their La Liga crown.