How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Mallorca on TV, Live Stream
Winning is the be all and end all for Real Madrid, although the Santiago Bernabéu faithful will be keen to enjoy something a little more spectacular on Saturday night when Mallorca come to town.
The visitors are searching for their first win on this ground in 16 years, while Madrid, ushering in a new era under Xabi Alonso, are hoping to enter the September international break with their 100% record still intact.
Alonso’s side scraped past Osasuna to kick off their La Liga campaign, and scored a couple of times late to put a bit more gloss on their victory over Real Oviedo last time out.
Alonso’s men have so far produced measured and controlled displays, and a coherent Mallorca outfit are bound to make life somewhat tricky for the hosts this weekend.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga clash on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Mallorca on TV and Live Stream
Real Madrid’s third game of the 2025–26 La Liga season is available to those tuning in from the United States via ESPN+. However, viewers are required to have an active subscription to the streaming platform, which is accessible on multiple devices.
For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on ESPN Deportes. The La Liga clash is also available to watch on Sky Sports in Mexico.
The prime time slot means Madrid’s upcoming clash with Mallorca is covered by Disney+ Premium in the United Kingdom. It was announced before the season that Disney had struck a three-year deal with La Liga and would broadcast the Saturday evening kick-off throughout the 2025–26 campaign. A monthly subscription costs £4.99.
TSN+ and Prime Video are the homes of Real Madrid vs. Mallorca in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
The bulk of Alonso’s squad are away on international duty in September, with Madrid‘s next outing scheduled for September 14 at Real Sociedad.
After that, their Champions League campaign gets underway, and we learned their eight league phase opponents following Thursday’s draw.
The full schedule will drop on Saturday. Madrid will take on either Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco or Kairat Almaty after travelling to San Sebastian.
- Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca: Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo Ready to Fire
- Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups