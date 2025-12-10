How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid and Manchester City do battle for a fifth successive season when they lock horns on Wednesday evening.
The European behemoths have been pitted against one another across the past four seasons and have always delivered fireworks. With neither side at their pristine best this term, the upcoming battle in Spain’s capital promises to provide the unbridled chaos the Champions League is renowned for offering.
The record European champions are under immense pressure heading into Wednesday’s duel as Xabi Alonso, formerly coached by his opposite number Pep Guardiola, succumbs to the heat of the Madrid dugout.
City, on the other hand, have won their last three matches in all competitions and will fancy their chances of piling misery on their injury-hit hosts—although they have shown their defensive vulnerabilities in the Premier League regularly this season.
Here is how to watch a tantalizing battle at the Bernabéu.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- VAR: Jérôme Brisard
Those in the United Kingdom will, rather unsurprisingly, be turning to TNT Sports for match coverage of City’s trip to Spain. discovery+ will also have access to the fixture.
Paramount+ and DAZN are the go-to destinations in the United States, with the latter also broadcasting the fixture in Canada alongside fuboTV.
FOX One is the only option in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
fuboTV, DAZN
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Real Madrid and Man City?
Champions League action might be finished for the calendar year, but both Madrid and City have a busy week ahead.
Los Blancos face a trip to Alavés this weekend as they seek to re-invigorate their title charge, after which they visit CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey round of 32. They face Sevilla in La Liga in their final outing before the winter break on Dec. 20.
There is no winter break for City, who face a Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash with Brentford next Wednesday after a trip to Crystal Palace this weekend. They close out the year with games against West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.
