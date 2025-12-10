Real Madrid vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid and Manchester City struggle to escape one another in Europe’s premier club competition, and the pair will face off again in Gameweek 6 of the league phase on Wednesday night.
Regarded as a ’Superclasico’ by some, these two have combined for some iconic Champions League duels in modern times, and their upcoming clash may prove decisive in shaping Xabi Alonso’s future in Madrid. The under-fire Spaniard is preparing for his first tussle with former manager Pep Guardiola on the sidelines.
The hosts head into this bout off the back of a rare defeat to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday, with Madrid rapidly losing their grip on the Spanish top flight after a productive autumn.
Man City, in contrast, have won three on the bounce in the Premier League, and an impressive 3–0 win over Sunderland at the weekend means they’re now just two points back from Arsenal at the summit.
However, Guardiola’s side have work to do if they’re to claim an automatic spot in the round of 16. Defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen in Gameweek 5 leaves them adrift of the top eight in the table and with little margin for error during their remaining three encounters.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a significant Champions League clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Real Madrid vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Man City: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Real Madrid 3–1 Man City (Feb. 19, 2025)—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Man City
Real Madrid 0–2 Celta Vigo - 12/7/25
Man City 3–0 Sunderland - 12/6/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Real Madrid - 12/3/25
Fulham 4–5 Man City - 12/2/25
Girona 1–1 Real Madrid - 11/30/25
Man City 3–2 Leeds - 11/29/25
Olympiacos 3–4 Real Madrid - 11/26/25
Man City 0–2 Bayer Leverkusen - 11/25/25
Elche 2–2 Real Madrid - 11/23/25
Newcastle 2–1 Man City - 11/22/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid’s injury list is extensive, but the two that were sent off in La Liga at the weekend are available for Wednesday’s game. Whether Alonso opts for either Fran García or Álvaro Carreras in his starting XI against Man City is another matter, though.
Dean Huijsen and David Alaba are unlikely to return from their injury setbacks in time for the game, with Madrid desperately short in defence. Êder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are also sidelined, so Alonso may be forced to use Raúl Asencio at right back on Wednesday night, with Federico Valverde more likely to start in midfield.
Their diamond shape proved less effective in Alexander-Arnold’s absence on Saturday, and Alonso may consider a change of tack for the visit of a Guardiola-led outfit.
Most significantly, leading scorer Kylian Mbappé sustained a knee injury in the defeat to Celta and is a major doubt for this game. Madrid will wait until the last moment to see if Mbappé can play a role. The striker’s compatriot, Eduardo Camavinga, has suffered another fitness setback.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1):Courtois; Asencio, Rüdiger, Carreras, García; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Mastantuono, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Junior.
Man City Team News
City may not be as injury-riddled as their hosts, but Guardiola is still missing some key figures. Rodri remains sidelined, with the former Ballon d’Or winner said to be “a few weeks” away from being “ready” at the start of December.
Mateo Kovačić, the closest replacement to Rodri in City’s squad, is set for an even longer spell on the sidelines with an ongoing ankle problem that is expected to keep him out until “the last part of the season.” John Stones also joined the treatment room last week.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Man City predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait Nouri; Gonzalez; Silva, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Real Madrid vs. Man City Score Prediction
Given the current form of both sides, City naturally emerge as the favourites for many. While Alonso is fighting off talk of the sack, Guardiola is trying to downplay his team’s title challenge.
However, it’s not that straightforward.
Alonso must be encouraged by City’s out of possession flaws, demonstrating the kind of openness that saw Fulham amass 20% of their tally for the entire season goal tally in one rain-sodden night at Craven Cottage. Madrid may be without their talisman Mbappé, but superstars permeate across their frontline in the Frenchman’s absence. An entertaining draw could on the cards at the Bernabéu.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–2 Man City