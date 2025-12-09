Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Cherki Primed to Dazzle Again
Manchester City are aiming to take advantage of uncertainty at the Santiago Bernabéu when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
The Cityzens have won their past three matches in all competitions but were beaten on their previous European outing. A much-changed team were defeated 2–0 on home soil by Bayer Leverkusen to mark the first defeat of their Champions League campaign.
Still, Pep Guardiola’s side will be brimming with confidence for the trip to Madrid, especially considering the struggles of their opponents. Pressure is mounting on Xabi Alonso after the weekend defeat to Celta Vigo and City could compound his misery.
Here is how City could line up for a blockbuster clash.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma was instrumental to Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League success last season and City will expect similar levels during their charge for the trophy. Wednesday’s match is the kind of high-profile affair he was bought for.
RB: Matheus Nunes—There remain major question marks over Nunes’s ability at right back and he will be put to the ultimate test against Vinicius Junior at the Bernabéu. The Brazilian hasn’t scored in 11 games for Madrid but is always a menacing threat.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias netted an absolute stunner on Saturday to add to the goal scored against Newcastle United. However, he will be far more concerned with his defensive assignments against Los Blancos.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol was also on the scoresheet against Sunderland but will be focussed solely on stifling Kylian Mbappé on Wednesday—if the Frenchman is available for the clash after a recent injury scare.
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Guardiola recently hinted at a rest for Nico O’Reilly but still played the left back against Sunderland. As a result, Rayan Aït-Nouri could come into the team to ease the burden on the young Englishman.
DM: Nico González—City still find themselves without Rodri and Mateo Kovačić for the trip to Madrid—the former having been linked with a transfer to the Bernabéu previously—and that means González will protect the backline from Jude Bellingham.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Silva has scored four goals across the past four seasons in this fixture, regularly enjoying battles with the Spanish giants. He operates in a more reserved role these days, however.
CM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki was simply sensational against Sunderland, starring with an exquisite rabona assist for Phil Foden. Tijjani Reijnders could come back into the team, but surely Cherki has earned another start.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden is in unstoppable form right now after five goals in his past three matches. He also has history with Madrid, scoring a beautiful goal at the Bernabéu in 2023–24, but he blanked in this exact fixture last term.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Madrid will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal through injury on Wednesday, which could force Federico Valverde into right back. The Uruguayan’s speed will be handy up against the relentless Doku.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland has scored just one in his past five games—a disappointing streak for someone of his calibre. However, he often saves his best for the big occasion, with matches not coming much grander than a visit to the record European champions.