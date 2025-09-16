How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Marseille on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid and Marseille will meet for just the fifth time in history on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu.
After securing four wins in their opening four La Liga matches under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are turning their focus to the Champions League. The Spanish giants are set to clash with French outfit Marseille for the first time since 2009 to kick off their 2025–26 European campaign.
Roberto De Zerbi’s men have struggled against top sides in Ligue 1 so far this season, falling to both Rennes and Lyon in the build-up to their Champions League bout with Real Madrid. Marseille are now in for another uphill battle, one that comes against a club they have never defeated.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Marseille on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Marseille Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Marseille on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch Real Madrid’s Champions League opener on Paramount+ or DAZN USA. Viewers must have an active subscription to either streaming platform to access the game.
Those in the United Kingdom interested in the fixture can tune in on TNT Sports 1 while viewers in Mexico can watch the clash on Max Mexico, Prime Video or tabii.
DAZN Canada and Prime Video are the homes of Real Madrid vs. Marseille in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Prime Video, tabii
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Following their Champions League opener, Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Espanyol on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Spanish giants will hope to avoid another upset to the Catalans after dropping points to Manolo González’s men last season.
Three days later, Los Blancos face off with Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València. Alonso will likely start a heavily rotated XI against the newly promoted side with the Madrid derby set to unfold on Saturday, Sept. 27.
- Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Marseille
- Real Madrid vs. Marseille: Preview, Score Prediction, Team News