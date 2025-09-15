Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Marseille: Jude Bellingham Returns
Real Madrid kick off their 2025–26 Champions League campaign against Ligue 1 side Marseille.
After a disappointing quarterfinals exit last season, Real Madrid are in pursuit of European redemption. Now under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, the Spanish giants have their sights set on claiming their 16th Champions League title, and their journey to Puskás Aréna all begins on Tuesday night.
The good news for Los Blancos is Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are available for selection after lengthy injury spells. Both players made Alonso’s 23-player squad and could be in for their first appearances of the season in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener.
Plus, Dean Huijsen is eligible to play in despite his controversial red card in La Liga at the weekend. Only Endrick, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger are ruled out of the clash due to injury.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Marseille on Sept. 16.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Marseille (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois and Real Madrid have yet to concede a goal from open play in 2025–26.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—After only featuring for eight minutes at the weekend, Alexander-Arnold is in line to get the nod against Marseille.
CB: Éder Militão—With Rüdiger out injured, Militão is in for heavy minutes across all competitions. The Brazilian looks more than up for the task, though, following his strong start to the season.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The defender was at the center of controversy when he was sent off against Real Sociedad on Saturday, but he gets a chance to make up for his mistake in his Champions League debut.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras has been as solid as they come on the left flank as he continues to develop chemistry with Vinícius Júnior.
CM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan is in line to reclaim his place in Los Blancos’ midfield after Dani Ceballos got a surprise start at the weekend.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—With a potential return to his emergency center back duties on the horizon, Tchouaméni will look to make the most of his time in the midfield.
CM: Arda Güler—Güler comes into the Champions League clash with two goals and an assist in his last three matches. The 20-year-old has been a breakout star of Alonso’s campaign so far.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—The Argentine could be another player in for his Champions League debut come Tuesday night after Brahim Díaz failed to impress against Real Sociedad. Rodrygo is also an option.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé will look to translate his sensational form to the Champions League. The Frenchman has recorded seven goal contributions in his last six appearances for club and country.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior typically shines on Europe’s biggest stage. The winger is in search of his 30th Champions League goal.