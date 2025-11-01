SI

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia on TV, Live Stream

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are back in action following their El Clásico triumph.

Roberto Casillas

Kylian Mbappé (middle) has 11 goals in 10 La Liga games this season.
Kylian Mbappé (middle) has 11 goals in 10 La Liga games this season. / Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid are firing on all cylinders and look to dispatch the struggling Valencia when they come to town on Saturday.

Alonso guided Real Madrid to victory against Barcelona in his first taste of El Clásico as a manager. Los Blancos were vastly superior against their bitter rivals and the win saw them take a five point lead at the summit of La Liga.

Falling to Villarreal in the city derby a week ago saw Valencia’s winless streak in La Liga reach five games. Carlos Colberán’s side responded with a 5–0 Copa del Rey win midweek and are now targeting an upset at the Bernabéu.

Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s bout vs. Valencia on TV and live stream.

New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Valencia Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
  • Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia on TV and Live Stream

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has been directly involved in Real Madrid’s last three goals. / Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

ESPN continues to hold the rights for La Liga matches in the United States. Fans in America will be able to catch the action on ESPN Select and fuboTV. Those who want to tune in to the Spanish speaking broadcast can watch the game on ESPN Deportes.

In the U.K., the game will be exclusively broadcasted on Disney+ Premium. Real Madrid fans in Canada can take in the action through TSN+ and Prime Video, though, an active subscription is required.

In Mexico, the large contingent of Real Madrid fans can watch them take on Valencia through Sky+ and Sky Sports.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Disney+ Premium

Canada

TSN+, Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold will make his return to Anfield next week. / Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Three days after their match against Valencia, Los Blancos will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a mouthwatering Champions League clash where Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to his childhood club will steal headlines.

Then, Real Madrid will visit city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Nov. 9 in their final match before the November international break.

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer