How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia on TV, Live Stream
Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid are firing on all cylinders and look to dispatch the struggling Valencia when they come to town on Saturday.
Alonso guided Real Madrid to victory against Barcelona in his first taste of El Clásico as a manager. Los Blancos were vastly superior against their bitter rivals and the win saw them take a five point lead at the summit of La Liga.
Falling to Villarreal in the city derby a week ago saw Valencia’s winless streak in La Liga reach five games. Carlos Colberán’s side responded with a 5–0 Copa del Rey win midweek and are now targeting an upset at the Bernabéu.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s bout vs. Valencia on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Valencia Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia on TV and Live Stream
ESPN continues to hold the rights for La Liga matches in the United States. Fans in America will be able to catch the action on ESPN Select and fuboTV. Those who want to tune in to the Spanish speaking broadcast can watch the game on ESPN Deportes.
In the U.K., the game will be exclusively broadcasted on Disney+ Premium. Real Madrid fans in Canada can take in the action through TSN+ and Prime Video, though, an active subscription is required.
In Mexico, the large contingent of Real Madrid fans can watch them take on Valencia through Sky+ and Sky Sports.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Three days after their match against Valencia, Los Blancos will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a mouthwatering Champions League clash where Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to his childhood club will steal headlines.
Then, Real Madrid will visit city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Nov. 9 in their final match before the November international break.