How to Watch Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
For the first time since 2001, Real Oviedo and Real Madrid will clash with three points on the line.
Real Oviedo only got to play one match back in the Spanish top-flight before they now must host Real Madrid. The newly promoted side is in for a tough challenge against Xabi Alonso’s men, especially if it wants to secure a result in front of a home crowd at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.
Los Blancos are coming off a 1–0 victory against Osasuna in their La Liga opener and will be eager to put in a more dominant performance on Sunday. The Spanish giants will like their odds going against a Real Oviedo side that suffered a 2–0 defeat to Villarreal last weekend.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s first away game of the 2025–26 La Liga season on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Oviedo, Spain
- Venue: Estadio Carlos Tartiere
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch the first league meeting in 24 years between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid on ESPN+. Viewers are required to have an active subscription to the streaming platform.
For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on ESPN Deportes. The La Liga clash is also available to watch on Sky Sports in Mexico.
Those in the United Kingdom interested in the fixture can watch on Premier Sports 1. The game is also being streamed on FuboTV.
TSN+ and Prime Video are the homes of Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are back at the Santiago Bernabéu next weekend to face off against Mallorca on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Spanish giants will hope to extend their five-match unbeaten streak against Jagoba Arrasate’s men.
Then, most of Real Madrid’s stars are off to represent their countries during the September international break. Los Blancos return to league action on Sept. 15 against an Espanyol side that already upset Atlético Madrid this season.