How to Watch Tigres vs. Toluca on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Apertura 2025 Final
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 final is set as Tigres host Toluca in the first leg on Thursday night looking to dethrone the visitors as monarchs of Mexico’s top flight.
Tigres overcame Tijuana in the quarterfinals and then deservedly advanced past Cruz Azul in the semifinals. In his first full season as a manager, Guido Pizarro aims to seal his first title on the touchline with the club with which he lifted four Liga MX trophies during his playing days.
Reigning champions Toluca made light work of FC Juárez in the quarterfinals before dispatching Monterrey in the semifinals, ending Sergio Ramos’s tenure in Mexico. Antonio Mohamed is nearing his fifth Liga MX title and Toluca are on a mission to become the fourth team this century to win back-to-back league championships.
Tigres and Toluca have been the two best teams in Mexico over the past six months. Both sides topped the Apertura 2025 regular-season standings with only one point separating them after 17 games.
With plenty of star-caliber talent on both sides, this has the makings for a very attractive matchup. Here’s how you can tune in to watch the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 final.
What Time Does Tigres vs. Toluca Kick Off?
- Location: Monterrey, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 11
- Kick-Off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Referee: Marco Antonio Ortíz
How to Watch Tigres vs. Toluca on TV, Live Stream
Given the magnitude of the match, the first leg of the final will be broadcasted in FOX One in the United States. The game will also be available on the FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Peacock.
Fans of Liga MX in the U.S. that want to tune in to the Spanish speaking broadcast can do so through Telemundo, Universo, FOX Deportes and Estrella TV.
In Mexico, the final will be shown on national TV through Canal 5 and Azteca 7. Fans can also catch the action via TUDN, FOX One, ViX and Azteca Deportes.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
FOX One, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, FOX Deportes, Estrella TV
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, FOX One, ViX, Azteca Deportes
What’s Next for Tigres and Toluca?
Following the first leg, Tigres and Toluca will have three days to prepare for the second round and final chapter of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 final.
Toluca will host Tigres in the second leg at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday, Dec. 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in what will be the final game of the year in Mexico’s top flight—one that will determine who will enter 2026 as reigning Liga MX champion.